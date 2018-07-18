Instagram: @pixielott

Best known for: Being a chart-topping pop singer, before gracing the Strictly Come Dance dance floor and the West End stage.

Who's on Team Pixie on The Voice Kids?

Pixie has Jimmy, Alice, Pardis, Ella, Phoebe, Shaney-Lee, Lilia, Daniel, Ciaran, Holly, Lauren Mia and Will on her team.

Who is Pixie Lott?

Born in Bromley, Pixie Lott started out her singing career as a MySpace sensation for teenage girls, before going onto release two number one singles – Mama Do and Boys and Girls – in 2009 and a debut album Turn it Up, which reached the Top 10. In total she has three top 10 albums and three number one singles.

Pixie Lott joined the cast of Inspector George Gently in 2013, starring alongside Martin Shaw and Lee Ingleby as a holiday camp entertainer in the sixties detective drama.

Pixie Lott in Inspector George Gently

This wasn’t Lott’s last television appearance though; she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing a year later. Despite being the highest scoring contestant of the series, she was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Lott also swapped the screen for the stage when she played Manhattan good-time girl Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's – a role made famous by Audrey Hepburn.

Pixie Lott played Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's

Pixie's currently underway on her summer tour, and is playing dates including Brighton's Pride festival and Party in the Park in North Yorkshire.

She's engaged to model Oliver Cheshire. The pair have been dating for eight years and often post loved-up pictures on Instagram:

The Voice Kids airs every night this week at 8pm on ITV