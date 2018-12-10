Jessie J will become the fourth coach on the series, joining regulars will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott.

“I love kids, I love to sing and I love to share all I know about singing and performing. The idea of combining those three things again on The Voice Kids is a dream come true,” Jessie said. “I will be protective of their experience emotionally, as well as vocally.

"It’s a huge moment in their lives and I am happy I get to be someone to help and hold their hand. It’s a fun and awesome panel to be joining. I love Pixie and Danny and I can't wait to be sitting alongside my friend Will. Let’s go!!”

Will.i.am, who has appeared in every series of The Voice UK and Voice Kids, said, “Jessie will add a new dynamic as we each compete to secure the freshest new talent in Britain to our teams."

Danny added, “She has an amazing voice, she’s a great artist and she also cooked me pasta once! It’s gonna be fun to see what kind of team she puts together…but I know mine will be better!”

Pixie, who has mentored the winning act in the past two series of the show, commented, “I absolutely love Jessie and I’m thrilled to have a girl joining me with the boys! We’ve performed at some of the same gigs in the past and I’ve always admired her voice.

“I’m going to be doing all I can to keep my unbeaten record next year. Two series and two winners for me so far and I want the winner again so bring it on, kids!”

As well as an extra member on the coaching panel, the new series will allow youngsters 7–14 years old to audition as a duo for the first time.

Advertisement

The Voice Kids will air on ITV in 2019