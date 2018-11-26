With word being that The Voice UK could be heading back to screens this January, ITV have unveiled the first trailer for the competition featuring returning judges coaches Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

The new teaser features the fab four playing Eurythmics’ hit Sweet Dreams, with presenter Emma Willis at the controls of the sound desk. Tom Jones is on drums, Jennifer Hudson keyboard, Murs bass and will.i.am on keytar.