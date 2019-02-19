Willis posted: "Sad times listening to this going on outside my dressing room this weekend... RIP BB house."

She shared an image of the Big Brother house reduced to a building site at Elstree Studios near London, with mechanical diggers surrounded by debris where fake turf, crazy furniture and rooms full of beds once stood.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother were axed in September 2018.

In a statement, Channel 5 thanked "our brilliant presenters – Emma [Willis] on Big Brother and Rylan [Clark-Neal] from Bit on the Side – for their consummate professionalism, Marcus, the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments."