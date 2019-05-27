What time is Home and Away on TV? What’s happening in the show? Who’s in the cast?

Debuting in 1989, soap opera Home and Away charts the lives and loves of the residents of Summer Bay. Following Neighbours, the soap is one of Australia’s most popular exports, garnering a healthy fan base in the UK and abroad.

Which days of the week are Home and Away on TV?

Home and Away is on Monday – Friday on Channel 5.

What time is Home and Away on TV?

Usually, Home and Away airs at 1:15pm every weekday afternoon, with a repeat again in the evening at 6pm.

Over the Christmas period (usually from about November onwards) both Home and Away and Neighbours go off air for six weeks, returning early January. This stops the British audience from catching up with the Australian output.

Can I live stream Home and Away online?

Channel 5’s catch-up service My5 does not offer a live stream option, but other television streaming service do include Channel 5 as an option.

Can I catch up on Home and Away episodes if I miss them live?

Yes. Shortly after the evening broadcast, Home and Away becomes available for catch-up viewing on My5. Each episode is available for a month after it’s first shown.

Can I watch Home and Away on My5 from outside the UK?

No. Channel 5 only buys he rights for transmission of programmes in the United Kingdom and the terms of their broadcast licence do not permit us to transmit outside of the UK.

What’s going to happen in Home and Away tonight and this week?

Warning! Spoilers below:

Monday 20 May: Jasmine makes a decision about her relationship with Robbo when he turns up out of the blue, while Justin and Leah try to spend time together, but events conspire to thwart them.

Tuesday 21 May: Willow tells Dean how she feels about him as they celebrate her qualifying as a fitness trainer and him completing his community service, but he seems to have eyes only for Ziggy.

Wednesday 22 May: Dean tries to set things straight with Willow, while Ziggy’s drunken antics are becoming a cause for concern, and Brody and Simone’s application to a rental agency is rejected.

Thursday 23 May: Brody discovers the agency’s rejection was due to his criminal record, Bella has to choose where her loyalties lie and Jett returns home to learn the military want to question him.

Friday 24 May: Bella takes drastic measures to retain Raffy’s friendship after being caught in a lie, Jett answers the investigators’ questions and Roo plays Cupid for Justin and Leah.

Who is the Home and Away showrunner?

The show was created by John Holmes, who served as series producer on the first series. He is still listed as Executive Producer alongside Julie McGauran. McGauran has also worked a series of Australian dramas.

The current series producer is Lucy Addario, who previously worked on another Aussie soap All Saints.

Is Summer Bay a real place?

The idyllic seaside town of Summer Bay, in New South Wales, is fictional. The show is actually shot in the affluent Palm Beach, Sydney.

Can I visit the Home and Away set?

For the princely sum of $105 per person, super fans of the show can take a tour around the show’s set in Sydney. Expert guides are on hand to share their Home and Away trivia, and fans are given plenty of opps to snap photos and relive their favourite scenes.

Who’s in the cast of Home and Away?

Having been on air for over 30 years and pumping out five episodes a week, Home and Away has a large and extensive cast list. Current characters include:

