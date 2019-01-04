Raffy's fate revealed

The last episode to air in the UK ended on the cliffhanger of Raffy Morrison collapsing with a seizure alone on the beach during a live stream vlog. The tragic teen is struggling to come to terms with her recent epilepsy diagnosis and when Brody Morgan tracks his half-sister down she's mortified at having had a fit live online - and she's also wet herself. Cruel comments from fellow school pupils fuel her low self-esteem and she refuses to come out of the house. On Wednesday 9 January, pal Ryder Jackson manages to pull humiliated Raffy out of her rut and convinces her to hang out at the diner, and the week ends on a positive note as she learns she's passed her exams - but the news is not so good for Ryder…

Colby's wedding drama

Australia is still a few months ahead of UK transmission, so we still have the season finale that was shown down under just before Christmas to look forward to. The blockbuster episode focuses on Colby Thorne who's wedding to Chelsea Campbell is disrupted as his desperate search for missing little sister Bella reaches an explosive climax. The cop has been on the trail of his wicked stepdad Ross who is on the run after abducting Bella, but the poisonous parent shows up on Colby's big day triggering a dramatic chain of events that put lives in danger. Will the wedding turn into a bloodbath? And do we finally get to meet Bella?

Ziggy and Brody on the rocks

Brody and Ziggy Morgan's wedding was one of the most heart-warming moments of 2018, but sadly the couple will be on the rocks at the start of 2019 as they grow further apart realising they may have rushed into tying the knot. One of the troubled twosome is set to fall into bed with someone else, so does that mean the marriage is over? Which of them cheats, and is it with a local we already know? And how will their other half react when - or if - they discover the betrayal?

Tori or Jasmine - who will Robbo choose?

Robbo's complicated backstory of being a former undercover federal agent with amnesia put him at the centre of the action last year, but fans can expect a softer edge to the alpha male as more domestic concerns occupy his mind. However, matters of the heart may prove just as complex to navigate as his quest to have a baby via IVF with platonic pal Tori Morgan threatens his future with girlfriend Jasmine Delaney, increasingly jealous of the bond between the prospective parents. Deciding to propose to Jasmine just as Tori learns whether her latest round of fertility treatment has worked, will Robbo be forced to choose between parenthood or marriage?

Ryder's crisis

While Raffy celebrates passing her exams against the odds, tormented teen Ryder learns he's failed following his spiral into booze and bad behaviour. Despondent at having to repeat the last 12 months at school as it means he won't be able to support vulnerable Raffy who will be an academic year ahead of him, moody Ryder slips further into despair and his family fear for his future. But the lad turns it around and on Thursday 10 January he has a man-to-man chat with granddad, and all round Summer Bay sage, Alf Stewart, and announces he wants to put the past behind him and become a better person, someone that can make his loved ones proud. Alf and ex-teacher Maggie Astoni plead with the authorities, and Ryder is allowed to resit his exams without repeating the whole year - but has he really learnt his lesson, or could something else push him into juvenile delinquency as the new year plays out?

