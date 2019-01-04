Delaney also revealed to Leo's dad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) over Christmas the bombshell that he is inadvertently responsible for the death of Renshaw associate Mannix, so the feisty blonde has got the whole family over a barrel.

Next week, Leo tries to push Delaney away and gets tired of her demands, but his gangster past comes back to haunt him in a big way on Friday 11 January when Delaney's uncle Ivan makes a surprise appearance at the Lassiters bar wielding a shotgun.

Pointing it at Leo, with Paul and Terese looking on, the pub is gripped with fear as a dramatic siege begins - will Leo get shot as the Renshaws seek a deadly revenge? Or will someone else pay the price for Leo's past misdemeanours?

