When is the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?

Not to be missed, the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final is set to be one of the year’s TV highlights.

Not only will some unforgettable talent be on display, but it’ll be down to viewers at home – rather than judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams – to pick a winner.

But when exactly is it on TV? Here’s all you need to know…

When is the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 on TV?

The final of Britain’s Got Talent 2019 will air on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm, on ITV. Unlike the semi-finals, the results show will be included in the first broadcast.

Who are the acts in the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?

It’s too early to say what performers will see on the show, but check back here for updates.

While we now know our Golden Buzzer acts for the series, which have free places straight through to the live semi-finals, it remains to be seen whether any of them will make their way to the grand finale – and manage to buck the trend by actually winning.

Who’s the Britain’s Got Talent Wildcard act?

Again, it’s too early to say. The Wildcard performer – the eliminated semi-final act the judges agree to bring back to compete in the final – will be announced on the night.

Who won Britain’s Got Talent last year?

The 2018 winner was comedian Lost Voice Guy (real name Lee Ridley), a stand-up who performs with a speech synthesiser after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was six months old.

You can see the full list of winners and what they’ve been up to here.