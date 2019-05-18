Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Graham Norton gives his savage first impressions of this year’s Eurovision acts

Graham Norton gives his savage first impressions of this year’s Eurovision acts

The commentator has been doing some prep ahead of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Graham Norton Eurovision, YouTube

What would Eurovision be nowadays without Graham Norton’s sarky commentary? So seriously is the broadcaster taking this year’s competition that he’s skipped an episode of his chat show for the very first time, instead choosing to focus his energy on preparing for the 2019 Song Contest.

Advertisement

And you’ll be pleased to hear he’s spent his time wisely, making this preview video of his first impressions of some of the acts due to compete in the Grand Final, taking place on Saturday 18th May.

Particular highlights are his reaction to music videos from Russia’s Sergey Lazarev (“Someone’s listened to Enya”), Azerbaijan’s Chingiz (“Has he forgotten to put a shirt on?”) and San Marino act Serhat (“He’s really old enough to know better, isn’t he?”)

The UK’s Michael Rice gets a surprisingly upbeat reaction from Norton who is seen mildly bopping as he notes the song, Bigger Than Us, sounds “really good”.

The same could not be said for Iceland’s BDSM synth punk trio Hatari, although Norton notes that at least their trip to Tel Aviv will be a “lovely break for their neighbours”.

Advertisement

Eurovision 2019 kicks off on BBC1 from 8pm on Saturday 18th May. There will be live coverage on RadioTimes.com throughout the evening.

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2019

Graham Norton Eurovision, YouTube
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kate Eurovision Australia

Australia's Eurovision favourite wants London to host in 2020 if she wins

17603439-low_res-eurovision-you-decide-2019

Who is the UK’s Eurovision 2019 entry Michael Rice? What is his song?

Iceland – Hatari

What should you look out for at the Eurovision 2019 final, when should you go to the toilet, and which country has the best lyrics? Scott Bryan investigates…

Jack Whitehall on Graham Norton Show, YouTube

Jack Whitehall wins rave reviews as he stands in for Graham Norton