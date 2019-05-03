Accessibility Links

Call the Midwife viewers have mixed feelings about Lucille’s new romance

While some were delighted for the nurse, others thought she should be coupled with Valerie

Call the Midwife viewers finally saw Lucille go on a date – but not with the person some viewers want to see her with.

During series eight episode five, Leonie Elliot’s Lucille was charmed by Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte), a mechanic she met as he was fixing a car on the street.

Although initially reluctant to entertain his advances (“I’m here to work and I cannot allow myself to get distracted!”), Lucille eventually warmed to the new arrival, dancing with him in the street.

And by the episode’s end, Nurse Lucille had stepped into the sidecar of Cyril’s motorbike as the two went out on their first date.

Many viewers were beaming after seeing the dedicated nurse drive off together, including MP David Lammy.

However, other viewers have been hoping for a while now that Lucille would start a relationship with fellow midwife Valerie, played by Jennifer Kirby.

However, if the ‘next time’ preview is anything to go by, things might not work out that well between Lucille and Cyril. That’s. In the trailer for next week’s episode, the nurse seems to be telling Valerie she doesn’t want to talk about Cyril, before adding: “He’s not the person I thought he was.”

Is the romance already over? We’ve not got long to wait to find out.

This article was originally published on 11 February 2019

Call the Midwife airs on PBS on Sundays at 8/7c

