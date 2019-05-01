Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Cheat’s Molly Windsor cast in crime thriller Traces

Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Cheat actress Molly Windsor have been cast in a new crime thriller, Traces.

Exploring the world of forensic science, the series is set in the Scottish city of Dundee and follows three women who join forces to uncover the truth about an unsolved murder case.

Windsor, who was seen recently in acclaimed ITV thriller Cheat and won a Bafta for her performance in Three Girls, stars as Emma, a lab assistant with a dark past. She is joined by Laura Fraser (The Missing) and Jennifer Spence (You Me Her) as two forensic science professors.

It has not yet been revealed which character Compston will play in the drama which also stars Laurie Brett (EastEnders), Vincent Regan (Delicious), Michael Nardone (Shetland) and veteran star John Gordon Sinclair.

Based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid and written by Amelia Bullmore, Traces is made by an all-female production team with directors Rebecca Gatward and Mary Nighy helming the project.

Traces will air in six parts on UKTV channel Alibi