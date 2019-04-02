Geraint Thomas teams up with BBC for access all areas cycling documentary

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has teamed up with BBC Wales and BBC2 for an access-all-areas documentary into his life as a highly accomplished athlete.

Made by Nimble Productions, the team behind rugby documentary Sam Warburton: Full Contact, Geraint Thomas: Easy Rider will follow the 32-year-old Welsh cyclist as he prepares for the early 2019 season.

The hour-long documentary is set to follow his altitude training in France and Tenerife, which he was forced to abandon due to extreme weather conditions and had to continue from his home in Monaco.

Easy Rider will intersperse the footage of Thomas’s training with interviews with the star and members of his family as they tell of Thomas’s journey from a young boy from Cardiff to a world-class cyclist.

Speaking about his documentary, Thomas said, “Last year was an absolutely phenomenal year for me. The support I received from the fans was just incredible. As this season gets underway, I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story, and taking the audience with me as I prepare for the races ahead.”

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland added, “We were gripped by last year’s Tour de France and Geraint Thomas’ triumph. This film offers amazing insight into the passion and sacrifice behind the yellow jersey from a new national hero.”

Geraint Thomas: Easy Rider will air on BBC2 later this year