BBC confirms This Week will not continue after host Andrew Neil steps down

The BBC has confirmed that late-night politics show This Week will be axed following the departure of its presenter Andrew Neil.

The broadcaster confirmed on Thursday that it “couldn’t imagine This Week without the imitable Andrew Neil”, adding that the show, which has run for 16 years, would not be commissioned for another series with a new host.

Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News, said in a statement, “We couldn’t imagine This Week without the inimitable Andrew Neil, one of Britain’s best political interviewers. After 16 years, Andrew is bowing out of late-night presenting on the show, at the top of his game.”

She added that Neil would continue to work with the BBC in the future, saying, “We want to keep Andrew at the heart of the BBC’s political coverage.

“He continues to present Politics Live on Thursdays and we look forward to developing future projects with him.”

The show, which launched in 2003, was noted for a more relaxed, comic style, and for former Conservative minister Michael Portillo and Labour’s Dianne Abbott’s unlikely onscreen rapport.

The news of This Week’s axing follows on the heels of John Humphrys’ announcement that he will leave Radio 4’s Today programme at some point this year.