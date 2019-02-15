Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. BBC confirms This Week will not continue after host Andrew Neil steps down

BBC confirms This Week will not continue after host Andrew Neil steps down

The late-night politics and current affairs has been running for 16 years

andrew neil

The BBC has confirmed that late-night politics show This Week will be axed following the departure of its presenter Andrew Neil.

Advertisement

The broadcaster confirmed on Thursday that it “couldn’t imagine This Week without the imitable Andrew Neil”, adding that the show, which has run for 16 years, would not be commissioned for another series with a new host.

Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News, said in a statement, “We couldn’t imagine This Week without the inimitable Andrew Neil, one of Britain’s best political interviewers. After 16 years, Andrew is bowing out of late-night presenting on the show, at the top of his game.”

She added that Neil would continue to work with the BBC in the future, saying, “We want to keep Andrew at the heart of the BBC’s political coverage.

“He continues to present Politics Live on Thursdays and we look forward to developing future projects with him.”

The show, which launched in 2003, was noted for a more relaxed, comic style, and for former Conservative minister Michael Portillo and Labour’s Dianne Abbott’s unlikely onscreen rapport.

Advertisement

The news of This Week’s axing follows on the heels of John Humphrys’ announcement that he will leave Radio 4’s Today programme at some point this year.

Tags

All about This Week

andrew neil
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

GMB (ITV)

Richard Madeley interviewed a naked protester on GMB and it all went a bit Partridge

(BBC)

BBC Radio 1 breakfast show listening figures rise under new host Greg James

John Humphrys

Here Today... John Humphrys on leaving Today: “I should have gone years ago”  

John Humphrys (next to studio microphones), one of the presenters of the Today radio programme (the news and current affairs programme), which is broadcast on BBC Radio 4 (BBC Radio Four) each weekday morning 6-9am and on saturday's 7-9am. (Photo by Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty Images)

Here Today... John Humphrys set to leave Radio 4’s Today programme this year