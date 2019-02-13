Catastrophe viewers ponder ambiguous ending as they celebrate and mourn the black comedy

The last-ever episode of Catastrophe has left fans deeply unsettled – and already missing Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan’s special brand of comedy.

Advertisement

An ambiguous final scene saw the couple swimming off into the New England sunset together after Sharon discovered she was pregnant again. Leaving the kids in the car, Rob ditched his clothes and followed her into the sea, despite the riptide warning signs on the beach.

So… did they drown? Did the kids overheat in the car? Or did Rob and Sharon swim against the current and make it back to the shore? Fans weren’t sure.

Noooooooooooo! Get out of the sea! Think of the children! 😢😭#Catastrophe — Ian Hawkins (@HawkeyeIan) February 12, 2019

Warning sign on beach ! I hope they didn't drown ☹️ #catastrophe — Sara Gough (@SaraGough7) February 13, 2019

But some had more faith in Rob and Sharon, and were convinced it was the perfect metaphor for the whole series.

Thank you #catastrophe loved every second of it. Will miss you greatly.Please tell me you didn't drown tho- you were swimming against the current as always werent you?❤ — Gillian leach (@Gillianleach7) February 13, 2019

Such a nice ending to Catastrophe, their relationship was always swimming against the current, but they’ll make it. My take on it anyway! #Catastrophe @SharonHorgan @robdelaney — Darragh Ó Tuathail (@dotuathail1) February 13, 2019

Still, as we continue to puzzle it out, others appreciated the ambiguous ending.

Went to bed last night thinking about the ending of #Catastrophe. Woke up this morning thinking about the ending of #Catastrophe. Thanks to @SharonHorgan and @robdelaney for creating a thing of mystery and beauty. — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) February 13, 2019

Wow, what an ending, just the right amount of dark ambiguity and sunshiney hope. Thank you @SharonHorgan and @robdelaney, gonna miss #Catastrophe. — Niall Shanahan (@niallshan) February 12, 2019

At first I saw the ending as a metaphor for swimming against the current..but if you watch it again, you'll see two things: the strange/eerie shot of Rob & Sharon's discarded clothes & despite swimming the entire credits, they make absolutely zero progress back. Eek. #catastrophe — Rob Imossi (@robertimossi) February 13, 2019

Advertisement

But above all: Catastrophe fans are really going to miss the show…

What a super clever ending to #catastrophe. Such a brilliant show. Will miss it. — Kirstie (@mrsUJK) February 12, 2019