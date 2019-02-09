The Voice UK 2019 results: which acts have made it through to the battle rounds?

The Voice UK is back, with a fresh batch of contestants looking to catch the ear of the coaches.

In order to be in with a chance of winning, the artists have to take to the stage in the show’s infamous blind audition rounds, singing in the hope that at least one of the show’s four coaches – Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am – will turn their red chairs for them.

Here’s who’s made it through to the Battle Rounds so far…

Team Olly Murs

The Flatpack

: Brighton: Builders (and one office worker)

A fan of old-style rat-pack songs, builders and painters Duncan, Nathan and Jamie impressed Olly Murs with their soulful voices, with Olly saying he himself was a fan of that style of music.

“And I love the name The Flatpack,” he joked.

Connie Lamb

Age: 17

From: Suffolk

Occupation: Musical theatre student

Musical theatre student Connie had both Tom Jones and Olly Murs spin around with her beautiful rendition of Skyscraper – with Olly desperate to land the singer for his team.

“I think you’re current, you’re young and you’ve got huge potential to be a star,” he told her. “So just say Team Olly and get this over with.”

Molly Hocking

Age: 17

From: St Ives

Occupation: Works with her mother in a vintage shop

While Molly Hocking initially believed she would pick Tom Jones should he turn around for her, it was Olly Murs’ passionate (or, arguably, desperate) pitch for her that saw her suddenly change her mind and go with The X Factor finalist for her coach.

Harrisen Larner-Main

Age: 26

From: Weston Super Mare

“Big kid” and former Doctor Who extra Harrisen managed to turn the chairs of both Olly and JHud with his cover of John Hiatt’s Have A Little Faith In Me.

However, the musician decided to join Olly’s team after the X Factor runner-up revealed he was a similar age to Harrisen when first taking the plunge into TV talent shows.

Stefan Mahendra

Age: 23

From: Bromley

In one of the most memorable auditions of the series, Stefan stormed the stage with a cover of Childish Gambino’s Redbone, with both Olly and JHud turning their chairs. And after Stefan revealed his band, Brown Sugar, was waiting in the wings, the group was invited to perform on stage. It’s then Stefan and co. delivered a funk-tastic version of Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy.

Callum Butterworth

Age: 17

From: Halifax

Although apparently shy before his audition, the Yorkshireman belted out a cover of Mercy by Shawn Mendes when reaching the stage. It was a performance that blew away Olly Murs, with the coach turning his chair well before the song’s end.

Eva Campbell

Age: 16

From: Dublin

Nikki Ambers

Age: 22

From: London

Team Jennifer Hudson

Bukky Oronti

: 16: Upminster, Essex: Student

Bukky intrigued the coaches with her impressive use of harmonies, with Tom Jones believing there were two singers before Bukky was revealed.

While will.i.am attempted to woo the church singer onto his team by saying he looked like his sister when she was younger, Bukky chose Jennifer Hudson, who praised her for being so “unique and different”.

Nicole Dennis

Age: 24

From: North London

Occupation: West End singer

Nicole’s blind audition was good, but it was her duet alongside Jennifer Hudson as they sung And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going from Dreamgirls that blew everyone away.

Nicole, who understudies Effie White in the West End play, naturally chose JHud, who played the character in the 2006 film.

Remember Monday

Age: 24

From: Surrey

The first trio ever to audition for The Voice, the girl group excited the coaches with their tight harmonies when they performed their own take on Seal’s Kiss From A Rose.

While all four coaches turned, it was Jennifer Hudson who landed the group after she physically unzipped her high-heeled boot and threw it over at the girls.

“You gave me soul, so I’m giving you sole,” she explained. Right.

Sarah Tucker

Age: 34

From: Essex

The mum of two gave up her dreams of becoming a singer after having children in her twenties. However, her second shot at fame started sensationally, with all four coaches turning for her cover of Shawn Mendes’ In My Blood. However, after floating the idea of a duet, J-Hud won Sarah over to her team.

Luke Swatman

Age: 35

From: Worcester

Occupation: Commercial controller for a traffic management firm

Opera singer Luke turned up to auditions alongside his greatest fan: his mum. Before taking to stage, viewers learnt about their special relationship, with Luke seeing her at least twice a week.

However, Luke earned himself two new admirers with his cover of Il Mare Calmo Della Sera, Olly and J-Hud both turning their chairs after his performance. And despite Olly’s strong background in opera (ahem), Luke decided to join team J-Hud.

Roger Samuels

Age: 43

From: London

Gospel church leader Roger showed up to his audition alongside his eight kids, impressing both JHud and Tom Jones with his cover of Leona Lewis’ Footprints in the Sand. However, it was Tom that took Roger’s fancy.

Bethzienna Williams

Age: 28

From: Barry, Wales

With her mother in tears on the sideline, Bethzienna belted out a groovy cover of Cry To Me by Solomon Burke. However, it was only after the song’s final note that JHud welcomed her to her team. And although Tom Jones didn’t turn, he did invite Bethzienna to a spectacular duet of the same song.

Craig Forsyth

Age: 28

From: Irvine, Scotland

Despite never having performed a proper gig before (preferring to sing to his dog in the car), community nursing Craig stormed The Voice stage with his version of The Impossible Dream by Andy Williams. However, it was only at the last second that JHud turned her chair.

Moya

Age: 27

From: Jersey

Team will.i.am

Emmanuel Smith

: 29: Lewisham, South London

Emmanuel Smith got all four judges to turn with his emotional performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah – with will.i.am comparing him to “an antihistamine that unclogged him”.

With the pair sharing similarities in how they grew up, Emmanuel picked to join team will.i.am.

Brieya May

Age: 16

From: North Devon

Occupation: Student

Cheeky Brieya May nearly caused all-out war between Olly Murs and will.i.am, with the pair deciding to do press-ups to see who could entice the teenager from North Devon on to their team.

But Brieya already had her eye on Black Eyed Peas producer Will – much to Olly’s disappointment.

Nxt Gen (Cian, Sonny and Joel)

Age: all 21

Team: will.i.am

The three northern best mates previously auditioned on the X Factor 2016 in five-piece group Yes Lad, making it all the way to the Judges’ Houses before they were turned down by Louis Walsh.

However, their luck was in during their blind audition, with both Will and Olly turning for their version of Cry Me a River by Justin Timberlake. After passionate pitches from both coaches, the trio signed up to Team Will.

Christina Ellinas

Age: 27

From: Liverpool

Occupation: singer

Team: will.i.am

Bringing her Greek family along to her audition, former flight attendant Christina quickly wowed will.i.am with her version of Christina by Sigala ft Paloma Faith.

And soon after the Black Eyed Peas frontman turned, he was followed by both Tom and Olly. Christina opted to join team Will after revealing the two had met before in an airline lounge.

Ilianna

Age: 21

From: Purley

The part-time estate agent wowed will.i.am with her cover of Khalid’s Location, with the coach praising her for “adding dynamics” to the song after turning his chair.

Khadija

Age: 21

From: London

Team Tom Jones

Grace Latchford

:17: Coventry: Student

Grace made The Voice UK history for being the first contestant to get a coach to turn by singing an original song.

Tom Jones was stunned to hear the 17-year-old had penned the song herself, telling her, “You have a lovely sound to voice your voice and it fit so well. I’m thrilled to bits.”

Cedric Neil

Age: 43

From: Brighton (originally Dallas, Texas)

Occupation: Theatre actor

Theatre actor Cedric got all four coaches to turn with his electrifying performance of Stevie Wonder’s Higher Ground, with will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson lavishing him with praise.

“It takes a very eclectic and skilled individual to take a Stevie Wonder songs and make it your own,” will.i.am said, while JHud gave him both her shoes and thanked The Voice for being the platform Cedric chose to perform on.

However, Cedric aligned with the legend that is Sir Tom Jones for the next stage of the competition.

Peter Donegan

Age: 35

From: London

Tom instantly turned around when he heard the soft lilt of Peter Donegan, and was left floored when he discovered Peter was the son of his old friend and rock and roll legend Lonny Donegan.

The blind audition ended with the pair duetting a song Lonny had written for Tom back in the 70s.

Mike Platt

Age: 32

From: South Wales

Occupation: Fire Fighter

Mike Platt was the first blind audition of the series, and set the bar high for the other contestants after all four coaches spun around to see the fireman in action.

But Mike, from small Welsh town Aberdare, said he would be “disowned” if he didn’t pick the legend that is Tom Jones, seeing him join the 78-year-old’s team.

Jimmy Balito

Age: 23

From: Sussex

Team: Tom Jones

After not getting a single coach to turn for him last year, Jimmy faced his fears by returning to the blind auditions.

And his bravery paid off: both JHud and Tom pressed their buttons for his cover of Higher Love by Steve Winwood during its last note.

Equip To Overcome

Trio consisting of Gabrielle (20), Yolanda (20) and Shalom (20)

From: Kent

Seth Oraeki

Age: 17

From: Bedford