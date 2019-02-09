Doctor Who picks up special award for Malorie Blackman episode “Rosa”

Doctor Who’s latest series has picked up a prize at the inaugural Visionary Honours Awards this week, with last year’s Malorie Blackman and Chris Chibnall-penned episode Rosa honoured for making “a positive social impact”.

Starring Vinette Robinson as real-life Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks alongside regulars Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, the episode was lauded by fans and critics alike when it aired last autumn, and was voted the series’ best by RadioTimes.com readers a few months ago.

Now, in the first awards show from the Visionary Honours Organisation – a group that describes itself as the “UK’s first social impact entertainment & media awards,” that “aims to be a catalyst for social change inspiring teenagers and young adults aged 16-34 via art, media and entertainment” – Doctor Who: Rosa won in the “TV Show of the year” category, beating the likes of Save Me, Kiri, First Dates and There She Goes among others.

“What a lovely birthday present!” novelist Blackman, who co-wrote the episode with series showrunner Chibnall, said on Twitter.

“Chris Chibnall and I won a Visionary Honours award at BAFTA this evening for Doctor Who – Rosa. I love my job! Thanks to all those who voted for us.”

The cast and crew of Who were quick to congratulate the pair, with the likes of star Mandip Gill, composer Segun Akinola and executive producer Matt Strevens all paying tribute to Blackman and Chibnall’s success.

Whoop whoop! A belated happy birthday AND congratulations to you both 😊👏🏿👍🏿 — Segun Akinola (@segunakinola) February 9, 2019

Happy belated birthday. Fully deserved. I hope you had a great day ❤️❤️❤️ — Mandip Gill (@MandipGill) February 9, 2019

Happy Birthday Malorie and huge congratulations to you and go DW.#VisionaryHonours #DoctorWho https://t.co/Gl3RloOpEh — Matt Strevens (@MattStrevens1) February 9, 2019

Huge congrats to Malorie and Chris! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️ https://t.co/keQ8C7dzy2 — Andy Pryor C.D.G. 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@pryorandy) February 8, 2019

Other categories in the awards ceremony, which was hosted by Sir Lenny Henry at Bafta’s London building, included Film of the Year, Documentary of the Year, Song of the Year, Book of the Year and Play/Musical of the Year.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020