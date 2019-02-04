Love Island’s Megan claims Dancing on Ice “deliberately stirred things up” by pairing ex-boyfriend Wes with the “hottest” skater

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson has claimed ITV had a role in her split with partner Wes Nelson.

Advertisement

Speaking after the couple broke up in January, Barton-Hanson suggested the producers of Dancing on Ice “deliberately stirred things up” by pairing Nelson, who is currently competing on the show, with professional dance partner Vanessa Bauer.

“The fact that the producers deliberately stirred things up by partnering Wes with the youngest, hottest girl annoyed me,” Barton-Hanson told OK! magazine.

“Also the judges making comments, like Jason [Gardiner] saying that Wes and Vanessa made a ‘lovely couple’ was frustrating.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Barton-Hanson also doubled down on earlier remarks she had made about Bauer.

“I stick by my guns that Vanessa knew what she was doing posting that when she did; it was completely tactical,” Barton-Hanson said, referring to the Instagram post in which she accused the dancer of using her recent break-up with her boyfriend as a way of getting herself publicity.

“Hope the tactical break-up got you the headlines you wanted babe,” she said at the time.

However, despite the negativity towards Bauer and the Dancing on Ice producers, Barton-Hanson claimed she still had feelings for Nelson.

“Our ambitions and goals in life are very different – Wes is younger than me and wrapped up in the fame bubble ­– but I still love him, which is why it hurts so much. I fought and fought and fought for Wes but he doesn’t love me back,” she said.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV