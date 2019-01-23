Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Is True Detective on Netflix?

Is True Detective on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the detective series

Getty, KP

In 2014, Nic Pizzolatto had people hooked on his popular detective series True Detective. To date, it has received seven Emmy Award nominations and won four.

Advertisement

The anthology crime drama follows different mysteries in each series, which are unravelled over the course of eight episodes.

How to watch True Detective online…

Amazon Prime – Buy now

iTunes – Buy now

Now TV – Buy now

True Detective Preferred Key Art

It features big names such as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the first series, and Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Rachel McAdams in the second.

NOW TV subscribers and Sky Box set users can currently enjoy the show in the UK, as can those with HBO subscriptions in the US.

However, avid fans will have to wait a long time to get their next hit of the drama. In August 2017, HBO greenlit a third series, which will be set in Arkansas but it will not be aired until 2019.

And in what may seem criminal to the detective drama’s fans, it is not currently available on Netflix in the UK.

Advertisement

This article was originally published in January 2018

Tags

All about True Detective

Getty, KP
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Who’s who in True Detective season 2

imagenotavailable1

True Detective series two: what do we know so far?

imagenotavailable1

Who is actually going to be in True Detective series two?

imagenotavailable1

Vince Vaughn on True Detective: “This story is about people who are in deep water drowning”