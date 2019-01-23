Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. New host, same lovely show: first trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2019 revealed

New host, same lovely show: first trailer for The Great British Sewing Bee 2019 revealed

Joe Lycett is in his element as host of The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee 2019

Joe Lycett makes his debut in the first trailer for the long-awaited Great British Sewing Bee 2019, and it’s enough to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Advertisement

After a long hiatus, the Sewing Bee is back for the first time since 2016, with comedian Lycett taking over presenting duties from Claudia Winkleman.

Set to the tune of Curtis Mayfield’s Move On Up, the trailer shows him having a great time with the ten amateur sewers alongside returning judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Advertisement

An air date has yet to be confirmed, but Lycett promises it is “not long now friends” until the Sewing Bee returns to BBC2.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Great British Sewing Bee

The Great British Sewing Bee 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Film hosts (Getty)

BBC axes Film review show after 47 years

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 16: Joe Lycett attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 16, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images) TL

The Great British Sewing Bee filming complete ahead of series return to BBC in 2019

Julia Donaldson (Getty,mh)

Zog writer Julia Donaldson: children addicted to electronic tablets? I blame the parents

Daily Show - Theresa May on the Great British Bake Off

The Daily Show made a Brexit Bake Off mash-up with Theresa May and it is genius