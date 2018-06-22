The Great British Sewing Bee WILL be back – but Claudia Winkleman won’t be presenting

Comedian Joe Lycett will be hosting the show which is back on BBC2 for a fifth series

It’s official – The Great British Sewing Bee is returning to BBC2, and comedian Joe Lycett is set to replace Claudia Winkleman as the show’s presenter.

The future of the Love Productions show – which last aired in 2016 – was thrown into uncertainty after Love’s decision to move The Great British Bake Off to Channel 4.

Sewing Bee was off air in 2017, but now the series is set to be revived on BBC2. While the show has yet to be formally recommissioned, Broadcast has confirmed that Sewing Bee is set go into production shortly.

Claudia Winkleman will no longer present the series however: as well as her Strictly Come Dancing and Radio 2 duties, she is also due to present new BBC1 cookery series Britain’s Best Home Cook with former Bake Off judge Mary Berry.

Instead Lycett, stand-up comedian and host of Sky 1’s The Big Spell, will be stepping in to replace Winkleman for the fifth series.

No broadcast date has been announced.