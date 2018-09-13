Accessibility Links

The Great British Sewing Bee filming complete ahead of series return to BBC in 2019

New host Joe Lycett shared the news with the world's worst on-set photo

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 16: Joe Lycett attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival on August 16, 2017 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images) TL

Grab your knitting needles and crochet hooks: The Great British Sewing Bee is set to return to screens after finishing filming its fifth series.

Comedian Joe Lycett – who will take over presenting duties from Claudia Winkleman – revealed on Twitter that the BBC2 show was now in the can.

“It’s an extraordinary series with some of the most talented & creative people I’ve ever met,” he said. “I loved every second.”

However, viewers have a big wait before the competition returns to TV. As Lycett revealed alongside an “exclusive on set shot”, Sewing Bee will air in 2019.

Over eight weeks, the competition will put amateur sewers to the test in a series of challenges as they try to impress returning judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Speaking previously about taking over from Winkleman, Lycett said: “My mum loves this show and she’s bursting at the seams she’s sew excited! Weave talked about it and she says I’m tailor made and I’ll have the contestants in stitches.”

All about The Great British Sewing Bee







