David Tennant has just launched his own podcast – and one of his first guests will be Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker, Olivia Colman and Ian McKellen are all lined up to appear in David Tennant's new podcast

David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

David Tennant has launched a podcast – and fellow Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will be one of the first people to appear on the show.

Yes, you read that right: the Tenth Doctor will be interviewing the Thirteenth.

“Hello podcast-land, it’s David Tennant here. Perhaps surprisingly, I find myself doing a podcast,” the actor explains in a preview for the new show, conveniently titled “David Tennant Does a Podcast with…”.

Despite a hectic schedule including Neil Gaiman’s apocalypse comedy Good Omens and the US adaptation of Camping, Tennant already has some of the biggest names in acting, comedy and politics in the bag.

The actor has teased interviews with Broadchurch co-star (and now Oscar nominee) Olivia Colman, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Ian McKellen, Gordon Brown, Samantha Bee, Jodie Whittaker, Kristen Ritter, and his Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen.

So what’ll it be like? Tennant says it’s quite simple: “Me and some cool people, talking and stuff – on a podcast.”

The first episode is just a teaser for what’s to come, but you can find the new podcast on iTunes here.

