“My heart just burst” – viewers adored new dating show Flirty Dancing

Channel 4’s new ‘dance dating show’ Flirty Dancing made its debut on Thursday night — and suffice it to say, viewers at home were jumping (or should that be dancing) out of their seats with excitement.

Although UK telly risks becoming saturated with dating shows, Channel 4 appears to have struck gold with the innovative format, which sees two singletons separately learn a routine choreographed by presenter Ashley Banjo, before coming together for the first time to perform.

Viewers found themselves rooting for the couples, including Dan and Luke, who performed together for the first time at national art museum Tate Britain — lending some serious La La Land vibes to proceedings.

Omg this is giving me such happiness #FlirtyDancing 😭😭😭 go on boys! Dance your bloody socks off! pic.twitter.com/9zbw4o0IOF — Ali Maynard (@AliMaynard) January 10, 2019

“Oh my goodness Dan and Luke’s dance on # flirtydancing was the most adorable wholesome fun thing ever I WELLED UP,” one viewer posted on Twitter.

Oh my goodness Dan and Luke's dance on #flirtydancing was the most adorable wholesome fun thing ever I WELLED UP 😭 — Jen W (@Jennyfarquar) January 10, 2019

“I really don’t think a show has ever made me feel so happy,” wrote Perri Kiely, a member of Ashley Banjo’s Diversity dance group, adding that the couples had all “smashed it”.

“Next step marriage please.”

I really don’t think a show has ever made me feel so happy 😂 James & Anna

Dan & Luke all smashed it! Next step marriage…please💍👍🏽😂 @AshleyBanjo couldn’t have made it any more perfect 👌🏽👏🏽🙌🏽 #Cupid #FlirtyDancing @Channel4 — Perri Kiely (@perrikiely) January 10, 2019

“My heart just burst,” added Strictly’s Dr Ranj Singh, before later posting that he was “grinning with glee” and had “goosebumps”.

My heart just burst ❤️#FlirtyDancing — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) January 10, 2019

“I just watched @ AshleyBanjo and his # FlirtyDancing show and I bloody well loved it,” wrote another viewer. “It made me laugh, it made me cry but more importantly it made me smile like a Cheshire Cat… such a great idea for a show.”

I just watched @AshleyBanjo and his #FlirtyDancing show and I bloody well loved it ❤️🙌it made me laugh, it made me cry but more importantly it made me smile like a Cheshire Cat😺such a great idea for a show 💃🕺🏻 — Marie-ClaireGiddings (@dollydinkums) January 10, 2019

Diversity star Banjo, who is also a presenter on Dancing on Ice, said he couldn’t believe the “incredible response” so far to the show, and promised “so much more to come in the series”.

WOW I can’t believe the incredible response to Flirty Dancing! I have too many tweets to repost but thank you to EVERYONE that has tweeted about the show! I’m so glad you love it… There’s so much more to come in the series 🙌🏽🙌🏽 #FlirtyDancing — Ashley Banjo (@AshleyBanjo) January 10, 2019

Not sure our hearts will be able to take it…

Flirty Dancing airs every Thursday at 10pm for five weeks on Channel 4