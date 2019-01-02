Accessibility Links

Joanna Lumley to host Bafta Film Awards 2019

The legendary British actress will present the ceremony for a second year running

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will return to host the Bafta film awards in 2019. The actress – who took over presenting duties from Stephen Fry in 2018 – is set to lead the ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 10th February 2019, to be broadcast on BBC1.

While nominees for most awards will be announced on Wednesday 9th January, the possible winners for the Rising Star category will be unveiled Thursday 3rd January.

Bafta also announced that the ceremony will include a special performance from group Cirque du Soleil, in residence at the Royal Albert Hall at the time.

Last year Lumley’s performance as host was overshadowed by an “inside joke” between herself and Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence was introduced on stage by awards host Lumley, who called her “the hottest actress on the planet… the ravishing Jennifer Lawrence”, to which the actress responded: “That was a bit much, but thank you, Joanna.”

After viewers were outraged by the “rude” comment, Lawrence later explained that it was an “inside joke” and that she’d been telling Lumley, in jest, to “go on and on and on about me” before she went on stage.

The Bafta Film Awards will take place Sunday 10th February 2019

