Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2018? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

As the weeks on Strictly Come Dancing go by, so the number of celebrity contestants will get smaller and smaller.

Although everyone wants to get their mitts on that Glitterball trophy, sadly it will stay tantalisingly out of reach for 14 of the 15 celebs as they face dance-offs and leave the show week by week.

Here’s the full list of celebrities who had to wave goodbye to the ballroom and have already been eliminated from Strictly this year:

Week 12: Lauren Steadman

Which Strictly professional was Lauren paired with? AJ Pritchard

Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Week 11: Charles Venn

Which Strictly professional was Charles paired with? Karen Clifton

Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Week 10: Graeme Swann

Which Strictly professional was Graeme paired with? Oti Mabuse

Who did they lose the dance off to? Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Week 9: Kate Silverton

Which Strictly professional was Kate paired with? Aljaz Skorjanec

Who did they lose the dance off to? Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Which Strictly professional was Danny paired with? Amy Dowden

Who did they lose the dance off to? Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Week 7: Ranj Singh

Which Strictly professional was Dr Ranj paired with? Janette Manrara

Who did they lose the dance off to? Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Week 6: Seann Walsh

Which Strictly professional was Seann paired with? Katya Jones

Who did they lose the dance off to? Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Week 5: Vick Hope

Which Strictly professional was Vick paired with? Graziano di Prima

Who did they lose the dance off to? Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Week 4: Katie Piper

Which Strictly professional was Katie paired with? Gorka Marquez

Who did they lose the dance off to? Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Week 3: Lee Ryan

Which Strictly professional was Lee paired with? Nadiya Bychkova

Who did they lose the dance off to? Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Week 2: Susannah Constantine

Which Strictly professional was Susannah paired with? Anton Du Beke

Who did they lose the dance off to? Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova