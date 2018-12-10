Viewers call A Very English Scandal “a masterpiece” after final episode

BBC viewers have hailed A Very English Scandal as a “masterpiece” after the final episode aired on Sunday evening.

The series, which tells the extraordinary true story of Jeremy Thorpe MP, the first British politician to stand trial for conspiracy to murder, and his ex-lover Norman Scott, has been a major hit with both critics and viewers

People took to Twitter on Sunday to praise showrunner Russell T Davies and stars Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw for their work.

“The word auteur gets massively overused in film and never used in TV,” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright and screenwriter Jack Thorne said. “But Russell T Davies is a true and total auteur. No-one writes like he does, that peculiar mix of humour, naughtiness, pain and poignancy. He is just brilliant, and A Very English Scandal was a masterpiece.”

The word auteur gets massively overused in film and never used in tv. But Russell T Davies is a true and total auteur. No-one writes like he does, that peculiar mix of humour, naughtiness, pain and poignancy. He is just brilliant, and #AVeryEnglishScandal was a masterpiece. — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) June 3, 2018

Broadcaster and historian Greg Jenner added: “A Very English Scandal was magnificent. Brilliant script, sublime performances, funny, sad, and really bloody impressive.”

#AVeryEnglishScandal was magnificent. Brilliant script, sublime performances, funny, sad, and really bloody impressive — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 3, 2018

Call the Midwife actor Stephen McGann, who is married to Midwife creator Heidi Thomas, said that Russell T Davies was “inspirational in our house”.

Russell T Davies is a fine, fine writer of television drama. Inspirational in our house. 🙂 Brilliantly done. #AVeryEnglishScandal — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 3, 2018

Check out all the best reactions to the show’s finale below.

Well I bloody loved every single second of #AVeryEnglishScandal A complete joy from the off. Can we just agree that Rusell T Davies should have a show every year? Who do I need to talk to about making this happen? — The CustardTV (@LukeCustardtv) June 3, 2018

“It’s laughable but it’s also very serious” says the real Norman Scott on Panorama on BBC4. And #AVeryEnglishScandal captured that superbly. — boydhilton (@boydhilton) June 3, 2018

Good grief

Hugh Grant and Ben Wishaw are COMPLETELY

playing emotional ping-pong with us. Like him…

Dislike him….

Feel sorry for him….

Ooo he's twisted…… Can I just whisper the word BAFTA?#AVeryEnglishScandal — Dora (@Dora_Haf) May 27, 2018

Hugh Grant has an amazing couple of decades ahead of him as the great character actor his looks always hid from audiences. #averyenglishscandal — A Ghost Cooray For Smithmas by MR James (@thejimsmith) June 3, 2018

And this is why I’m happy to pay my TV license. Thank you BBC & Russell T Davies for the superb ‘A very English scandal’. The best drama on TV for ages and surely award winning performances from Ben Whishaw & Hugh Grant. #AVeryEnglishScandal — nonsuchandy (@Ips65) June 3, 2018

All the awards to Monica Dolan for that reading of 'I've made cod in parsley sauce' #AVeryEnglishScandal — Marianka Swain (@mkmswain) June 3, 2018

If anyone watched Britain's Got Talent and not "A Very English Scandal", seriously have a word with yourself. Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Russell T Davies, Stephen Frears. ….Britain DOES have talent. 👏👏👏👏#AVeryEnglishScandal pic.twitter.com/w93SZ2groi — peter james needham (@pjneedham40) June 3, 2018

Superb ending to #AVeryEnglishScandal. Love the fact that Norman Scott, who so nearly died 40 years ago, has outlived all the privileged, Establishment characters in this extraordinary story and was given a few seconds on screen at the end of the series. — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) June 3, 2018

When the BBC gets it right it gets it right. Brilliant central characters, script and accurate 1970s period. Funny and brutal. #AVeryEnglishScandal — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) May 27, 2018

