9 important questions we have after Jodie Whittaker’s big Doctor Who finale

Doctor Who series 11 ended with a bang on the smoking plains of Ranskoor Av Kolos – but as usual, there were still plenty of mysteries to solve once the end credits rolled.

Advertisement

We try our best to answer them for you below, but be wary of spoilers. We may have even guessed a few secrets from the New Year’s Day special right…

Will Tim Shaw be back?

The end of the episode saw blue nasty Tim Shaw/Tzim-Sha imprisoned forever in one of his own stasis pods, after Graham (Bradley Walsh) decided not to kill him after all – but will he stay there forever?

In his last moments on screen, the Stenza warrior pushed his hand against the glass, seemingly ready to use his icy touch to bust out and cause trouble for our Tardis team once more…

What did people on Earth think about the attack?

Tim Shaw’s deadly planet ray-thing (Davros is preparing a copyright suit) nearly took Earth out permanently – but oddly, we weren’t shown the reaction of anyone on Earth, not even characters we’d met before like Yaz’s family.

Did anyone notice? Or was it just your average Sunday on Terra Firma?

Are The Ux the most gullible aliens ever?

Tim Shaw lucked out massively when he landed on a planet of completely guileless, god-like aliens who he was VERY EASILY able to convince that he was their god The Creator.

Hadn’t they ever met other beings before? Their reactions to the Tardis team and Paltraki suggested they had. And what about an injured, tooth-faced fella like Tim Shaw inspired divinity? Hopefully, at least the trick won’t work on them a second time.

How do they make more Ux?

Let’s not make this crude.

In the episode we learn that the Ux operate by Sith rules – there’s only ever two of them (a master and an apprentice, we like to think), and they live for millennia.

But then, how are they replaced? Do they procreate like humans, or do they create their successors with their minds? Is there a handover period, or do they appear two at a time when the older two die?

Basically, we’re waiting for the publication of “Everything you need to know about Ux (but were too afraid to ask).

Were those some sneaky David Tennant/Christopher Eccleston references?

Yep, well spotted – while talking up the abilities of the Tardis Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor mentioned two feats it had performed during the years of showrunner Russell T Davies, specifically 2008 finale Journey’s End and 2005 episode Boom Town.

“I once towed your planet halfway across the universe in this Tardis, and turned a Slitheen back into an egg,” the Doctor said.

Fans, suffice to say, were quick off the mark to react.

"Turned a Slitheen into an egg" nice of me to get a mention in the Doctor Who Finale 😉 but still gutted they turned me into an egg #DoctorWho #Slitheen #AuntBabe pic.twitter.com/fpaqarNkgo — Aunt Babe (@AuntBabe_Vic) December 9, 2018

SLITHEEN AND JOURNEYS END REFERENCE IN THE SAME SENTENCE YASS #DoctorWho — River Song (@MegReeves93) December 9, 2018

When we first wrote about this, we thought it was a pretty outlandish theory, but the trailer for the New Year’s Day episode shown at the end of this week’s episode has us wondering all over again.

“This is the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe,” Whittaker says in the footage. “It’s not gonna stop until it’s taken control of this planet.”

“It’s gonna kill anyone that gets in its path.”

Check out our full list of evidence for the Daleks’ return here.

Remember this crucial mystery teased to the Doctor in the second episode, about a being called the Timeless Child who may or not be a key part of the Doctor’s past or future? No?

Well, it doesn’t matter, because the series still hasn’t mentioned it again once. Maybe it’ll be picked up in 2020

Oh, speaking of which…

Yes, more or less.

The BBC have finally confirmed rumours that the next full series of Doctor Who won’t be airing until 2020, meaning there’s no full series next year.

It’s not a complete gap year, mind you – we still have the New Year’s Day special on the 1st January, and series 12 is said to start in “early” 2020 rather than in the autumn start date we had in 2018 – but we’re still sure it’ll be a bit of a disappointment for fans.

Good point – Doctor Who’s not done just yet! Check out the explosive new footage now, and begin your own theorising…

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Resolution will air on BBC1 on New Year’s Day