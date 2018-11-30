May v Corbyn Brexit TV debate could be warm up act for I’m A Celebrity 2018 finale on ITV

A live Brexit battle between May and Corbyn followed by the final of I’m a Celebrity? If ITV has its way, it could be a Sunday night schedule for the ages.

A live televised debate between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn could air just before the finale of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on ITV, with the broadcaster said to be frontrunner to air the Brexit debate.

Broadcasters have been in discussion with Downing Street and the Labour Party since Corbyn agreed to a TV debate with the Prime Minister over her proposed Brexit deal.

According to The Guardian, Labour ‘strongly favours’ ITV’s proposal to hold the debate on Sunday 9th December – just before the I’m a Celebrity 2018 final.

If the debate does go ahead on the 9th, it will come just two days before MPs vote on the Brexit deal in the House of Commons.

Sky News and the BBC are also said to be in negotiations with the leaders over a televised debate.

Meanwhile former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has criticised the proposed head to head format of the debate, writing on Twitter that there is “no point having a debate with two people who voted Remain and deals that don’t take back control”.

“Debates are great for democracy – but rather than widening discourse, this debate is narrowing it by offering a false choice between May’s failing deal and Corbyn’s vague proposals – neither of which are Brexit,” he said.