I’m a Celeb fans change Declan Donnelly’s height on Wikipedia after Holly Willoughby jokes that he “is only 5 ft 1”

Declan Donnelly’s Wikipedia page was edited by I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers after his fellow host Holly Willoughby made a joke about his height.

Advertisement

The This Morning teased Dec during Sunday night’s launch show, joking, “he’s loads of fun and only 5ft 1,” after Dec challenged her to come up with a catchphrase.

It seems that I’m a Celeb fans couldn’t resist the chance to troll Dec, as the line was later added to his Wikipedia page.

Dec’s own catchphrase from Sunday, “losers can’t be choosers”, was also added, in addition to “small man” — a running joke Dec and Ant McPartlin used to introduce last year’s contestant Dennis Wise.

Last year’s winner Georgia Toffolo was quick to spot the alteration, tweeting: “OMG someone changed Dec’s Wikipedia already.”

Who knew – Dec is loads of fun, but only 5' 1" Hilarious – I bet that made #littledenniswise chuckle! 😂😂 #ImACeleb https://t.co/jIks1Ma8Si — TrishaP (@handmadebypatr1) November 19, 2018

Advertisement

Monday night saw Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack take part in the series’ first Bushtucker Trial, while viewers were introduced to Kiosk Kieth’s replacement: Kiosk Kev.