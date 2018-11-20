Accessibility Links

I’m a Celeb fans change Declan Donnelly’s height on Wikipedia after Holly Willoughby jokes that he “is only 5 ft 1”

Dec's Wikipedia page was hijacked by cheeky I'm a Celeb viewers following the ITV launch

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Declan Donnelly’s Wikipedia page was edited by I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers after his fellow host Holly Willoughby made a joke about his height.

The This Morning teased Dec during Sunday night’s launch show, joking, “he’s loads of fun and only 5ft 1,” after Dec challenged her to come up with a catchphrase.

It seems that I’m a Celeb fans couldn’t resist the chance to troll Dec, as the line was later added to his Wikipedia page.

Dec’s own catchphrase from Sunday, “losers can’t be choosers”, was also added, in addition to “small man” — a running joke Dec and Ant McPartlin used to introduce last year’s contestant Dennis Wise.

Last year’s winner Georgia Toffolo was quick to spot the alteration, tweeting: “OMG someone changed Dec’s Wikipedia already.”

Monday night saw Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack take part in the series’ first Bushtucker Trial, while viewers were introduced to Kiosk Kieth’s replacement: Kiosk Kev.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on Tuesday 20th November at 9pm on ITV

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly in I'ma Celebrity Get Me Out of Here
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

