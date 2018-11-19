Viewers applaud the Dynasties film crew for stepping in to save some adorable penguins

Although it’s usually a rule not to interfere with the wildlife you’re filming, the camera crew of David Attenborough series Dynasties took the decision to help out some Emperor penguins during a recent episode.

After witnessing a group of Antarctic penguin mums carrying chicks on their feet trapped in a small ravine in -60C temperatures, the team carved a small ramp to help them escape.

Luckily, the plan worked: the birds soon waddled up the frozen steps and out of the gorge, re-joining the colony.

In an unprecedented move, the crew decided to act. They dug a shallow ramp in the hope that at least some of the penguins would use it to save themselves 💚#Dynasties pic.twitter.com/yRuoEGPDCk — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 18, 2018

And viewers at home were overjoyed the crew had stepped in…

THE FILMMAKERS ARE DIGGING A RAMP TO SAVE THE PENGUINS IN THE RAVINE, FOUR FOR YOU #DYNASTIES FILMMAKETS pic.twitter.com/YeRP8OPUEC — Becki Jayne Crossley ❄️ (@literarypanckes) November 18, 2018

The whole of the UK just now when those filmmakers decided to dig the penguins out… #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/bM1CLdX6I8 — Becki Hall (@bex1225) November 18, 2018

THEY SAVED SOME OF THE BABY PENGUINS NOT EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE #Dynasties — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) November 18, 2018

Oh my god. The crew intervened! I know technically they broke Rule 1 but… dammit. I'll say it. Heroes. #Dynasties pic.twitter.com/EHNX44oPqp — Rachel Mansfield (@forestfruits1) November 18, 2018

Many argued they were completely justified in intruding on nature…

So glad the crew decided to act and save the penguins in the ravine. There's always the "don't interfere with nature" argument, but humanity does plenty to destroy it, so we can also give a helping hand if opportunity presents. #Dynasties — Matthew Carter (@MatthewCarterIO) November 18, 2018

Seeing as we’re literally destroying their habitat with global warming, I think building a ramp to save 50 penguins is the least humanity can do. #dynasties — Adam (@AJWard93) November 19, 2018

I’m so glad the crew made that path. It wasn’t altering the food chain, just giving the penguins a chance to survive against the elements. #Dynasties — Jamie Fox (@jamiefox1) November 18, 2018

Completely respect the decision made by the crew on #Dynasties last night. As a species the negative impact we’ve made on other species is enormous; if we can make small amends where we can, then we must. @BBCBreakfast — Katie Greenwood (@KatSGreenwood) November 19, 2018

Three cheers to the @BBCEarth camera crew for digging a little ramp to save those penguins and their babies…! Remarkable work all round, but extra thanks for giving nature a tiny helping hand. We need to give nature all the helping hands we can. #Dynasties #BBC — Dominic Jermey (@DomJermey) November 18, 2018

And overall, it made the perfect end to an episode that reignited the nation’s love of penguins…

In bits over a penguin 🐧😭

They are amazing creatures #Dynasties — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 18, 2018

I’ve decided to come back as a penguin 🐧 in my next life! Thanks, Attenborough and your crew 🙏🏿 !!! #Dynasties NO, YOU’RE CRYING!l pic.twitter.com/1Pz1xGj9Nm — Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) November 18, 2018

Unfortunately, the next Dynasties episode won’t see any penguins waddling across our screens, instead following a lion pride on Kenya’s Masai Mara. But don’t expect it to be an easy watch: as the adult males have all deserted the group, it’s down to two females to protect eight cubs from a range of threats.

Dynasties continues at 8pm on Sunday on BBC1