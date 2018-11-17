Who is The X Factor 2018 contestant Bella Penfold?

19-year-old Bella Penfold from Essex makes a living from singing in hotels by day, but is hoping to swap small-time gigs for big international tours as an established solo artist.

Unlike several other contestants on this year’s show, Bella is almost a throwback to the golden age of The X Factor, as she seems to genuinely be just an ordinary girl next door looking for a big break instead of an all-but-signed artist.

By the looks of her social media accounts, Bella’s only flirtation with fame prior to her appearance on the show was doing a summer course with the National Youth Theatre.

She previously studied Performing Arts at Harlow College, where she performed “an incredible vocal performance” at the Student Awards ceremony.

Since her appearance on the show, Bella has seen her profile already grow, joking on her Instagram page that people have been asking her for photos.

Bella Penfold: Key Facts

Age: 19

From: Essex

Instagram: @bellapenfoldofficial

Twitter: @bella_penfold

