Children in Need’s Doctor Who fan surprise had viewers in floods of tears
A young fan with Cystic Fibrosis was treated to a very special tour of the Tardis
Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor treated a young fan to a special Children In Need surprise that left viewers in floods of tears.
As part of the BBC telethon, nine-year-old Anna was invited to the set of the BBC sci-fi drama, where Whittaker and her co-stars Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill surprised the little girl and her brother.
Anna, who has Cystic Fibrosis, was treated to a tour of the Tardis and was even kitted out in her own mini Doctor ensemble.
Fans absolutely loved the segment, which they described as “heartwarming.”
This #DoctorWho piece is so heartwarming 😍❤️#childreninneed
— Lewis Jefferies (@lewisjvisuals) November 16, 2018
Jodie Whittaker is such a darling! #ChildreninNeed #DoctorWho
— Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) November 16, 2018
And for some the sight of Anna standing proudly alongside her hero was just too much to handle.
ok i’m full on crying at this little girl who feels so confident and happy in her thirteen cosplay THIS IS WHY A FEMALE DOCTOR IS SO IMPORTANT #cin #doctorwho
— laura (@WHlTAKER) November 16, 2018
Okay now I'm fully crying that little girl and Jodie were so precious #CiN #doctorwho
— nicole 🌠 (@gayllifreyyy) November 16, 2018
Who else is crying? 😭 #DoctorWho #CIN #ChildrenInNeed pic.twitter.com/PU7AlUBCxV
— The Time Ladies (@thetimeladies_) November 16, 2018
Who else is crying? *raises hand*
The special film was one of the highlights of the charity appeal’s TV celebration, which also featured the cast of EastEnders performing Disney’s greatest hits and Boyzone taking on the Strictly Come Dancing challenge.
Children in Need’s 2018 appeal raised a whopping £50,595,053 for charity, taking the campaign’s overall total to £1 billion since its first major appeal in 1980.
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays