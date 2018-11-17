Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Children in Need’s Doctor Who fan surprise had viewers in floods of tears

Children in Need’s Doctor Who fan surprise had viewers in floods of tears

A young fan with Cystic Fibrosis was treated to a very special tour of the Tardis

Doctor Who Children in Need 2018

Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor treated a young fan to a special Children In Need surprise that left viewers in floods of tears.

Advertisement

As part of the BBC telethon, nine-year-old Anna was invited to the set of the BBC sci-fi drama, where Whittaker and her co-stars Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill surprised the little girl and her brother.

Anna, who has Cystic Fibrosis, was treated to a tour of the Tardis and was even kitted out in her own mini Doctor ensemble.

Fans absolutely loved the segment, which they described as “heartwarming.”

And for some the sight of Anna standing proudly alongside her hero was just too much to handle.

Who else is crying? *raises hand*

The special film was one of the highlights of the charity appeal’s TV celebration, which also featured the cast of EastEnders performing Disney’s greatest hits and Boyzone taking on the Strictly Come Dancing challenge.

Children in Need’s 2018 appeal raised a whopping £50,595,053 for charity, taking the campaign’s overall total to £1 billion since its first major appeal in 1980.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who Children in Need 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

16617647-low_res-doctor-who-series-11

Doctor Who’s Mandip Gill ‘could not stop crying’ during emotional Rosa Parks episode

16617647-low_res-doctor-who-series-11

Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker gets competitive about make-up with one of her co-stars

The Ghost Monument

An idea for David Tennant’s Tardis was recycled for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who series

Doctor Who logo

The new Doctor Who theme tune and opening credits bring a flavour of the past to a new generation of fans

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more