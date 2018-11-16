Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Viewers congratulate Jenna Coleman after “incredible” performance in finale of The Cry

Viewers congratulate Jenna Coleman after “incredible” performance in finale of The Cry

Fans think Coleman deserves all the awards for her performance as Joanna

Jenna Coleman in The Cry

Will playing Joanna in The Cry be a career-defining role for Jenna Coleman? After that harrowing and gripping series finale, viewers have praised her “phenomenal” performance as a bereaved mother breaking out of an abusive relationship.

Advertisement

Coleman, also known for playing Clara in Doctor Who and Queen Victoria in ITV’s royal drama Victoria, starred alongside Ewen Leslie in the four-part thriller.

As we finally learned how her baby son Noah really died, and as Joanna worked out the horrifying truth about her fiancé Alistair (Leslie) and his emotional abuse and manipulation, viewers were rooting for her to escape – or to give him his comeuppance.

Thankfully (and satisfyingly), Joanna got rid of Alistair for good by unbuckling his seatbelt and crashing the car…

Fans also had plenty of praise for Coleman’s performance across the series…

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 22 October 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Cry

The Cry
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The X Factor 2012: Melanie Masson

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

The X Factor 2018: what did viewers make of the new judges?

imagenotavailable1

The X Factor 2011: behind the scenes on the M&S Christmas advert

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more