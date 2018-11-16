Accessibility Links

Line of Duty stars are #teamwaistcoat during series 5 filming

Martin Compston shared an image of him and Vicky McClure on set for Line of Duty - and they're both wearing waistcoats...

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC, HF)

Before England manager Gareth Southgate boosted sales of waistcoats across the country with his sharp World Cup outfit, one man was already rocking the look: Line of Duty‘s DS Steve Arnott.

Advertisement

And now the trend seems to have caught on. During filming for Line of Duty series five, actor Martin Compston shared a photograph of him in the famous sleeveless garment – alongside co-star Vicky McClure (DS Kate Fleming) in a similarly dashing waistcoat.

He captioned the image: Flemnott rides again #teamwaistcoat

Jed Mercurio’s fifth series of the police corruption thriller is currently in production and is expected to air in 2019.

We do know that a major new star has joined the cast for Line of Duty series five: Boardwalk Empire actor Stephen Graham.

The BBC announced Graham’s casting in a cryptic e-mail with the subject line, “CCTV image of a suspect AC-12 wish to talk to as part of an ongoing investigation”, accompanied by a picture of the actor pulling off a black balaclava.

Stephen Graham in Line of Duty series 5 (BBC, HF)
Advertisement

Line of Duty will return in 2019

All about Line of Duty

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure in Line of Duty (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

