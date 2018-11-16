Line of Duty stars are #teamwaistcoat during series 5 filming
Martin Compston shared an image of him and Vicky McClure on set for Line of Duty - and they're both wearing waistcoats...
Before England manager Gareth Southgate boosted sales of waistcoats across the country with his sharp World Cup outfit, one man was already rocking the look: Line of Duty‘s DS Steve Arnott.
And now the trend seems to have caught on. During filming for Line of Duty series five, actor Martin Compston shared a photograph of him in the famous sleeveless garment – alongside co-star Vicky McClure (DS Kate Fleming) in a similarly dashing waistcoat.
He captioned the image: Flemnott rides again
#teamwaistcoat
— martin compston (@martin_compston) November 15, 2018
Jed Mercurio’s fifth series of the police corruption thriller is currently in production and is expected to air in 2019.
We do know that a major new star has joined the cast for Line of Duty series five: Boardwalk Empire actor Stephen Graham.
The BBC announced Graham’s casting in a cryptic e-mail with the subject line, “CCTV image of a suspect AC-12 wish to talk to as part of an ongoing investigation”, accompanied by a picture of the actor pulling off a black balaclava.
Line of Duty will return in 2019