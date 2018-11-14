Accessibility Links

Orange Is the New Black could get a sequel

We might be back with the ladies of Litchfield Prison sooner than we thought

Orange Is the New Black

Less than a month after the announcement that Orange Is the New Black’s upcoming seventh season will be its last, there’s already talk of a sequel.

Producers are “already in discussions” for a “potential sequel” to Jenji Kohan’s Emmy-winning Netflix series which follows the trials and tribulations of the female inmates at Litchfield Prison.

“We’re really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs, during an earnings call heard by The Hollywood Reporter. “It remains one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. We’re ending on a high note.

“Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We’re already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we’ll talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel.”

While nothing is immediately in the works, it looks like the next series won’t be the last we’ll see of the ladies of Litchfield, whether they’re still behind bars or not…

The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black comes to Netflix in 2019.

This article was originally published on 9 November 2018

