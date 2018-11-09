What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 10 November 2018
Cardiff City v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Crystal Palace v Spurs – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Other matches this Saturday:
Huddersfield Town v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Watford
Sunday 11 November 2018
Liverpool v Fulham – 12pm, live on BT Sport
Chelsea v Everton – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Other matches this Sunday:
Arsenal v Wolves