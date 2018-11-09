What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 10 November 2018

Cardiff City v Brighton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Crystal Palace v Spurs – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches this Saturday:

Huddersfield Town v West Ham

Leicester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Watford

Sunday 11 November 2018

Liverpool v Fulham – 12pm, live on BT Sport

Chelsea v Everton – 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man City v Man Utd – 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Other matches this Sunday:

Arsenal v Wolves