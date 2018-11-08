What time is Dynasties with David Attenborough on TV?

David Attenborough makes a welcome return in BBC1’s new nature documentary, Dynasties, which in five episodes follows five different species fighting for the future of their families.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dynasties.

What time is Dynasties on TV?

Dynasties is a five-part series airing on Sundays at 8.30pm on BBC1, beginning Sunday 11th November 2018.

What is the series about?

Unlike many of Attenborough’s past programmes, which often take a sweeping look at different species’ behavioural patterns, Dynasties employs a much more focussed approach.

Each of the five episodes focuses on a different species — chimpanzee, lion, emperor penguin, tiger and the painted wolf — and family group, with a look at how they’re ensuring the survival of their dynasty.

The first episode kicks off with a troop of chimpanzees in Senegal, and an alpha male (appropriately called David) who is struggling to maintain his grip on power.

Is there a trailer?

Yes: watch the BBC trailer for Dynasties below.