The X Factor 2018: Who is guest judge Nile Rodgers?

It’s time to freak out: Nile Rodgers is replacing Robbie Williams on the judging panel of The X Factor 2018.

Rodgers – who featured in the Judges’ Houses stage as a guest mentor alongside Louis Tomlinson – will fill in for Williams as a guest judge while the Take That star flies to Santiago as part of his South American tour.

The legendary guitarist will first be seen in the studio with Robbie during this Saturday’s show to support the Groups category, before taking over completely for Sunday’s show.

Rodgers will also fill in for Williams the following weekend, but it’s not yet clear if the legendary guitarist will appear on the panel for Robbie’s third week of absence.

Who are Nile Rodgers and Chic?

American producer and performer Nile Rodgers is the man behind some of the greatest pop and disco hits of all time, including David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, Sister Sledge’s We Are Family, Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Diana Ross’s I’m Coming Out and Daft Punk’s Get Lucky – the list goes on…

He is most famous however for his work with the band Chic, the group he co-founded with bassist Bernard Edwards. Chic was formed in 1976 and went on to make hits Le Freak, Everybody Dance, Good Times, I Want Your Love and many, many more.

At the age of 65, Rodgers continues to tour worldwide with Chic, and earlier this year released a single with Craig David and Stefflon Don called Sober.

X Factor fans will recognise Rodgers after his appearance at the Judges’ Houses stage, appearing alongside judge Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne to provide feedback to The Boys category.

When will Robbie Williams be back on The X Factor?

Robbie will be absent for the Latin America leg of his tour until Saturday 24th November 2018. Nile Rodgers will be filling in for at least two of the weekends where Robbie is missing, but it’s unclear yet whether he will stick around for the third weekend on 17th/18th November.

Nile Rodgers: Key Facts

Age: 66

From: New York City

Twitter: @nilerodgers

Instagram: @nilerodgers

The X Factor is on 8.35pm Saturday and 8.30pm Sunday, ITV