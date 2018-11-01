Meet the cast of Channel 4’s Mars mission drama The First

Film star Sean Penn has made one “giant leap” into TV with new show The First, in which he plays an astronaut who is determined to set foot on Mars.

Written by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, the Channel 4 drama is a co-production with US broadcaster Hulu and also stars Natascha McElhone as the space CEO behind the first manned mission to the red planet.

Here are all the characters you need to meet – and the actors who play them.

Sean Penn plays Tom Hagerty

Who is Tom Hagerty? A senior astronaut who was originally meant to lead the first mission to Mars. He is a widower and is utterly focused on space exploration – although he is also deeply concerned about his daughter Denise, who struggles with addiction.

Where have I seen Sean Penn before? The Oscar-winning actor is more commonly seen on the big screen, with credits including Milk, Mystic River, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, and State of Grace. He has also made guessed appearances in the sitcom Friends as Ursula’s fiancé Eric, and played himself in Two and a Half Men.

Natascha McElhone plays Laz Ingram

Who is Laz Ingram? The CEO of commercial space exploration company Vista. Her closest real-life equivalents are figures like Richard Branson and Elon Musk. Laz is hugely successful and intelligent, decisive and unapologetic – and she has set her heart on launching the first manned mission to Mars.

Where have I seen Natascha McElhone before? British actress Natascha McElhone is perhaps best known for her roles as First Lady Alex Kirkman in Designated Survivor and Karen in the TV series Californication. You may also remember her from 1998 movie The Truman Show.

Anna Jacoby-Heron plays Denise Hagerty

Who is Denise Hagerty? Tom’s daughter. She is still devastated by the death of her mother, and her father’s risky career as an astronaut had a profound effect on her as she grew up. She’s an artist, but her biggest struggle is against drug addiction.

Where have I seen Anna Jacoby-Heron before? The actress made an appearance as Dottie in Stranger Things episode The Lost Sister, which saw Eleven go in search of “sister” Kali. She’s also appeared in Relationship Status, Grey’s Anatomy, Contagion, and Finding Carter.

Denise’s younger self is played by the child actress Eden Grace Redfield.

Annie Parisse plays Ellen Dawes

Who is Ellen Dawes? Wife of astronaut Matthew Dawes, a close friend of Tom’s.

Where have I seen Annie Parisse before? The American actress played Alexandra Borgia in Law & Order. She’s also starred as Julia Snyder in As the World Turns, and played FBI special agent Debra Parker in The Following.

Ellen’s daughter Charlotte is played by Fallon Katz.

Who are the astronauts going to Mars?

Rebecca Henderson plays Cathleen Spencer

Kofi Boakye plays Kwame Boateng

Franco Gonzalez plays Luis Castillo

Norbert Leo Butz plays Matthew Dawes

Where have I seen Rebecca Henderson before? The actress played Goldberg in the latest series of Westworld. Her other credits include Manhunt: Unabomber, Orange is the New Black, and The Impossibilities.

Where have I seen Kofi Boakye before? Kofi Boakye has made a handful of appearances in Transparent, Sneaky Pete, and 2009 Tyler Perry film I Can Do Bad All By Myself. If his voice sounds familiar, that’s because he’s also Darwin in The Amazing World of Gumball.

Where have I seen Franco Gonzalez before? You may remember him as Tito from the TV series Billions. He’s also appeared in The Good Wife, She’s Gotta Have It, and Person of Interest. (Luis’ parents, Mrs Lupe Castillo and Mr Guillermo Castillo, are played by Sol Miranda and Miguel Najera.)

Where have I seen Norbert Leo Butz before? Recently, Norbert Leo Butz has appeared as Gordon Getty in the TV series Trust. Previous projects include Bloodline, Mercy Street, and Dan in Real Life.

Jeannie Berlin plays the President

Who is President Cecily Burke? The President of the United States, where Laz Ingram’s space exploration company Vista is based.

Where have I seen Jeannie Berlin before? The Oscar-nominated actress rose to fame in the 70s with films including Sheila Levine Is Dead and Living in New York, The Heartbreak Kid and Portnoy’s Complaint. She has returned to the acting world over the last few years, appeared in The Night Of, Café Society, and Inherent Vice.

The First will air on Thursdays at 9pm on Channel 4