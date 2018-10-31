Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Alex Finn: “Call me Google”

The Apprentice 2018 candidates: Alex Finn

Age: 21

Occupation: IT Analyst

Lives: The Wirral

Best/worst quote: “I know for a fact that I’m the best possible person for Lord Sugar. I know that for a fact because I’m Alex Finn and no-one else has been Alex Finn before in The Apprentice…or in the whole world.”

Who is Alex Finn?

IT analyst Alex believes he’s got the “gift of the gab” and could charm anyone, but admits that at times he can be too headstrong.

As well as counting his grandfather who invented the ‘Finn Chocolate Coater’ (a machine mould to coat chocolate bars and biscuits), Alex says Elon Musk is his role model because “in business, he reaches for the stars, rather than everyone else who just aims to conquer the earth.” Which is quite something.

Alex also compares his infinite knowledge to that of a search engine, proudly adding,“I know everything. Call me ‘Google’…it’s my middle name.”

Having previously worked at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Alex is now the director and co-owner at The Social Media People, which “helps businesses find new customers through social media interactions”.

He also harbours a passion for aerial photography, as he also directs and co-owns SkyFade, a company that offers professional aerial photographic and filming services across the UK.

What can we expect from Alex?

At 21, (and looking about 16) Alex is the youngest hopeful dancing to the March of the Knights on The Apprentice.

But what the young man may lack in experience, he more than makes up for in confidence.

Speaking in his audition video, he says, “I’m good-looking, and I’m a complete 12/10 for schmoozing. I can dig my way into anywhere and please anyone.”

“There’s pretty much nothing I wouldn’t do to get to the top. I think I’d be able to hold it pretty steady.”

Pretty certain of his ability to take Lord Sugar’s hefty £250,000 investment, he posted on his LinkedIn account, “So I’m pretty over the moon to announce I’ll be a candidate on BBC 1 The Apprentice this year! Lord Sugar prepare to empty your wallet, I’m coming for you!”

So we doubt Alex will be the shy and retiring type, then…

The Apprentice airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1