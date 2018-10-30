National Television Awards 2019 – Who’s nominated, when is the ceremony on TV and who’s hosting?

Celebrating their 24th year, the National Television Awards are returning in January 2019. The only television ceremony in the UK where all the winners are chosen by the British public, the programme will see TV’s great and good take to the red carpet.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the National Television Awards 2019 on TV?

The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 22nd January 2019 and will air on ITV, with Dermot O’Leary hosting. The show’s timings and the list of nominees are yet to be confirmed.

Where will the awards ceremony take place?

The ceremony will take place live at The O2 in London.

Where can I get tickets for the NTAs?

Tickets fort the glitzy event are on sale now on The O2’s website.