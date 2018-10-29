Accessibility Links

From spiders to hospitals: new episode 5 trailer reveals Doctor Who isn’t done playing with our darkest fears

Jodie Whittaker needs her own doctor in the next series 11 adventure – but why is this futuristic hospital under attack?

16711579-low_res-doctor-who-series-11

Doctor Who series 11’s fourth episode, Arachnids in the UK, terrified viewers by infesting Sheffield with giant, aggressive spiders – and based on the trailer for the next episode, the BBC sci-fi series isn’t done playing with our most primal fears.

Advertisement

Now, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her team are stuck in a fancy futuristic hospital, stalked by an unknown creature. According to one of the other patients, they could be in some serious trouble.

“I’ve encountered it before. They kill,” Suzanne Packer’s Eve Cicero tells the Doctor and co – but what could actually be in the walls?

“I’m trying to imagine the answer to the question, but I can’t quite see the solution,” the Doctor muses.

Looks like there are worse things to fear in hospitals than the catering after all…

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

