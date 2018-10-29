Dancing on Ice confirms professional skaters

Strictly Come Dancing’s deep-frozen cousin Dancing on Ice returns to our screens next year, with its stellar line-up confirmed in September.

While it’s still very early days in terms of training, some celebs are struggling on the ice more than others, with TOWIE diva Gemma Collins reportedly threatening to “quit” the ITV show.

So it seems the professionals may have their work cut out caring for this year’s cohort.

Next year’s Dancing on Ice pro line-up introduces two new skaters joining the family, as well as a few former favourites returning to the ice.

Fans may be surprised to see former DOI favourite and veteran Dan Whiston will no longer be getting his skates on, now favouring a backstage role as the show’s Creative Director.

Meanwhile, former Dancing on Ice mainstay Karen Barber is returning as the show’s new head coach.

Here’s all the pro skaters taking part on Dancing on Ice next year.

Sylvain Longchambon

Key facts

Age: 38

Accolades: Bronze medal winner at 2002 French Championships

Instagram: @slongchambon

Old favourite Sylvain Longchambon will be returning to the ice for the fifth time, having first joined the show in its sixth season in 2011.

Although he has never won the competition, Longchambon is just as well known for his antics off the ice as well as on it.

Having previously dated Hollyoaks actor Jennifer Metcalfe during his first run on the show, he then skated off with partner – Coronation Street star Samia Ghadie – in 2013. The pair married in 2016.

Hamish Gaman

Key facts

Age: 35

Accolades: 2015 British National Champion

Instagram: @hamishgaman

Having joined the show last year, Hamish Gaman will be hoping to make it past week three in the competition, after he was quickly eliminated alongside partner, Olympic athlete Perri Sghakes-Drayton.

Matt Evers

Key facts

Age: 41

Accolades: Gold at US Junior Championships

Instagram: @themattevers

Series veteran and firm fan favourite Matt Evers is returning for his 11th series. Having been eliminated first from the competition last year with Bake Off star Candice Brown, Evers is likely looking to recreate his win from the 2008 series of Dancing on ice, where he took the crown alongside Suzanne Shaw.

Alexander Demetriou

Key facts

Age: 28

Accolades: Played Captain Hook in Disney on Ice

Instagram: @alixdemi

Marking his first outing on the ice, Demetriou, who grew up in Blackpool, previously toured as the devilish Captain Hook on Disney.

An avid Chelsea fan, the 28-year-old has previously spoken at how he has wanted to join the show.

In an interview with Mail Online in 2013, he explained, “I’d love to do Dancing On Ice. It would be great. I think any other sportsperson would be a good partner – they’d be pretty flexible.”

He’s married to fellow newcomer Carlotta Edwards.

Lukasz Rozycki

Key facts

Age: 39

Accolades: Placed third in Junior Grand Prix, the Sofia Cup

Having first appeared in series six of the show in 2011, Lukasz Rozycki, who was partnered with media personality Elen Rivas, was kicked off the show early after the pair failed to qualify for the competition proper.

He was eliminated early again in 2013 when paired in 2013, but his fortunes changed in 2014 in the All-Stars edition of the show where he placed third with Beth Tweddle.

After a year off last year, with Rozycki be able to make the final again?

Mark Hanretty

Key facts

Age: 33

Accolades: Placed third in British Champtionships in 2010

Instagram: @markhanretty

Joining the show in series six in 2011, Mark Hanretty was eliminated alongside partner Donna Air in a shock double elimination with Anthony Cotton last year.

Having never made it past week six in the competition, will this year see Hanretty finally storm to the final?

Alexandra Murphy

Key facts

Age: 30

Accolades: Double gold medallist at age 14

Instagram: @almurph18

New to the series last year, Alexandra Murphy stormed to the semi-finals paired with Love Island favourite Kem Cetinay.

Will she be able to make it to the final this time round?

Brandee Malto

Key facts

Age: 30

Accodlades: Pro figure skater also starring on Disney on Ice

Instagram: @justbrandee

Another newcomer last year, Brandee Malto was booted off suddenly in a double elimination, exiting the competition after being paired with Anthony Cotton.

Brianne Delcourt

Key facts

Age: 37

Accolades: Placed 8th in 1997 Canadian Championships

Instagram: @brianne_tv

A Dancing on Ice regular, Brianne Delcourt joined the show for its fifth series in 2010, romping to victory a year later with Sam Attwater in 2011. After coming second with then-boyfriend Matt Lapinskas in 2013, she then partnered Alex Beresford in last year’s revival series as the eighth couple eliminated.

Carlotta Edwards

Key facts

Age: 29

Accolades: Performer for Disney on Ice

Instagram: @_carlottamarie

Newbie Carlotta Edwards partnered up with her husband Alexander Demetriou, after the pair met on Disney on Ice.

After eight years at the company, the pair decided to swap dressing up as Disney characters for touring on cruise ships with Royal Caribbean.

Now the couple are heading to Terra Firma (Ish) as they slide onto Dancing on Ice.

Alex Schauman

Key facts

Age: 38

Accolades: 7th place in Junior Ladies’ Single at Finnish championships

Instagram: @alex_lukasz

First appearing on the fifth series of Dancign on Ice in 2010, Alexander Shauman was the sixth to be eliminated when partnered with daytime TV favourite Doctor Hilary Jones.

Unfortunately for Schauman, she was landed with infamously useless ice-skater Todd Carty in the show’s 2014 All-Star edition – and was eliminated fifth.

After a break from last year’s revival, Shauman is back with husband Lukasz Rozycki

Vanessa Bauer

Key facts

Age: 22

Accolades: German National Junior Pairs’ champion in 2013.

Instagram: @vanessabauer_skates

Joining the show last year, Vanessa Bauer proved herself as a force to be reckoned with when she won Dancing on Ice on her first go, partnered with reality star Jake Quickenden.

Could she triumph for a second year in a row?

