Meet the cast of The Little Drummer Girl

Any BBC adaptation of a John le Carré spy thriller is bound to attract an impressive cast, and The Little Drummer Girl is no exception.

Michael Shannon, Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgård star in the six-part series which takes viewers back to 1979, with a series of deadly terror attacks unfolding across Europe.

However, among the familiar faces are a number of rising stars and international actors who you may not have seen before…

Here are all the characters you need to know about and the actors who play them.

Florence Pugh plays Charlie

Who is Charlie? A young English actress trying to launch her career. She travels to Greece, where she meets a mysterious man called Becker and is drawn into a world of espionage and political violence.

Where have I seen Florence Pugh before? A rising star in the acting world, Florence Pugh is only 22. She made her debut in 2014’s The Falling, and followed that up with roles in Lady Macbeth (as Katherine), Marcella (as Cara Thomas) and King Lear (as Cordelia). She also features in Netflix’s upcoming historical epic Outlaw King.

Alexander Skarsgard plays Becker

Who is Becker? It’s very hard to pin down who Becker is without ruining the plot, but it’s safe to say that he hides many secrets.

Where have I seen Alexander Skarsgård before? The Swedish actor is perhaps best known for playing vampire Eric Northman in True Blood, and for starring in The Legend of Tarzan. Others will recognise him from the role of Perry Wright in Big Little Lies, for which he won an Emmy and a Golden Globe. And if the name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s from a Swedish acting dynasty: his dad is Stellan Skarsgård and his brother is Bill Skarsgård.

Michael Shannon plays Kurtz

Who is Kurtz? Martin Kurtz is an Israeli spymaster. He is working on an elaborate scheme to bring down Khalil, a Palestinian terrorist whose network has been attacking Jewish-related targets in Europe.

Where have I seen Michael Shannon before? The American actor has a ton of film and TV credits to his name, as well as a couple of Oscar nominations. His films include Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals, 99 Homes, Groundhog Day, 8 Mile and The Shape of Water. On the small screen, he starred as Nelson van Alden in Boardwalk Empire.

Simona Brown plays Rachel

Who is Rachel? That would be telling…

Where have I seen Simona Brown before? If you’re a John le Carré fan, you may actually have spotted Simona Brown in The Night Manager – where she played Grace. Since then, she’s starred as Faith in TV series Him, Roz Walters in Guilt, and Tess/Mania in Kiss Me First. Her other credits include JK Rowling’s The Casual Vacancy and TV movie Murdered by my Boyfriend.

Michael Moshonov plays Litvak

Who is Litvak? An Israeli, and a key member of Kurtz’s team.

Where have I seen Michael Moshonov before? The Israeli actor, singer, musician and TV host recently appeared on British TV as Aikham Tsueh in The City and the City, alongside David Morrissey. His other credits include Mary Magdalene, Kathmandu, and Profile 64.

Amir Khoury plays Michel

Who is Michel? Also known as Salim Al-Khadar, Michel is a Palestinian revolutionary working for kingpin Khalil.

Where have I seen Amir Khoury before? The actor starred in Israeli political thriller Fauda, which is now on Netflix.

Max Irons plays Al

Who is Al? Charlie’s boyfriend – or something like that – who travels out to Greece with her. He’s self-righteously political and kind of annoying.

Where have I seen Max Irons before? The actor has starred as Howard Carter in Tutankhamun, Miles in The Riot Club, and King Edward in The White Queen. His most recent role was as Joe Turner in TV series Condor.

John le Carré plays a waiter

What’s the story behind the cameo? Novelist John Le Carré has made a habit of making guest appearances in adaptations of his books. In The Night Manager he played a fed-up diner, while in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy he was a guest at the Christmas party. He also popped up as a museum guard in Our Kind of Traitor (the movie starring Alexander Skarsgård’s dad Stellan, funnily enough).

In The Little Drummer Girl, we’ll see him as a German-speaking waiter serving coffee.

The Little Drummer Girl airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1