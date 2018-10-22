Accessibility Links

Doctor Who reduces viewers to tears with “powerful” and “inspiring” Rosa Parks episode

The show was praised for its unflinching portrayal of racism in 1950s America and for capturing the significance of Parks's historic moment of defiance

BBC, TL

Doctor Who fans are feeling fairly emotional after the latest episode, which retold the story of Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks.

Following Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her Tardis team as they landed in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, the show explored racial segregation in America, and the historic moment when Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

And viewers were impressed with the decision to show black companion Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) experiencing prejudice firsthand when he was slapped across the face after trying to return a glove dropped by a white woman.

Fans applauded the show’s unflinching depiction of racism in a family show that, however uncomfortable, demonstrated just how unpleasant attitudes were.

And many were pleased to see writer Malorie Blackman and showrunner Chris Chibnall highlighting the discrimination in today’s society too.

Viewers were reduced to tears by the show’s final scene, which saw Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor forced to sit quiet as she witnessed Rosa Parks’s momentous protest against racial segregation. For audiences, it was a moment that showed how one brave action could have massive consequences on history.

Doctor Who continues 7pm Sunday, BBC1

