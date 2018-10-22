Doctor Who reduces viewers to tears with “powerful” and “inspiring” Rosa Parks episode

Doctor Who fans are feeling fairly emotional after the latest episode, which retold the story of Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks.

Following Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her Tardis team as they landed in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955, the show explored racial segregation in America, and the historic moment when Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger.

And viewers were impressed with the decision to show black companion Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) experiencing prejudice firsthand when he was slapped across the face after trying to return a glove dropped by a white woman.

There were a lot of good moments in the new #DoctorWho, but this scene stood out to me. It's the introduction Team TARDIS has to the level of racism in 1955 Montgomery. It's both a metaphorical AND literal slap in the face. I love how the others move to defend/protect Ryan pic.twitter.com/0YNuQtKMue — bre | fandom geek (@BeatThat4ADate) October 22, 2018

Best of the run so far for me on #DoctorWho. Striking to see thr show tackle racism as directly as that slap scene early on. — Chris Chapman (@ChrisChapman81) October 21, 2018

Fans applauded the show’s unflinching depiction of racism in a family show that, however uncomfortable, demonstrated just how unpleasant attitudes were.

Also a side note – I'm glad how uncomfortable some of the moments felt – BECAUSE THEY'RE SUPPOSED TO BE UNCOMFORTABLE We have to face what society was like and the problems it still has now – but we have to face them with hope That's what I love about Doctor Who – the hope — isaac 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘪𝘴𝘵 (@discountstark) October 21, 2018

Using words like “negro” and “paki” to address racism on prime time TV on a show as popular as Doctor Who is amazing. Bonus Rosa Parks too! This episode is fast becoming an all time favourite #DoctorWho — Dan (@DrTardisBox) October 21, 2018

The scariest place the Doctor ever visited is no longer Skaro, Telos, Mondas or Gallifrey. It's Montgomery, Alabama in November 1955. #DoctorWho #Rosa #RosaParks — Shane🖖 🇮🇪 (@VulcanMonk) October 21, 2018

And many were pleased to see writer Malorie Blackman and showrunner Chris Chibnall highlighting the discrimination in today’s society too.

#DoctorWho It hurts my heart that this is still happening! Racism hasn't up & vanished. It's not even been 60years since "humans" hung, burned & lynched POC. AND its still a sad state off affairs that some still don't act right!😔 #rosa #DrWho @DoctorWho_BBCA pic.twitter.com/2deQrxa9rP — nikita®❓🤔🤞🏼 (@NikitaShakur) October 22, 2018

Malorie Blackman and Chris Chibnall really went there. If you're uncomfortable just remember this is reality for POC. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/fPLB3q6xD7 — 🌈 Karlpaldi 💫 (@CosmicWhoNerd) October 21, 2018

Viewers were reduced to tears by the show’s final scene, which saw Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor forced to sit quiet as she witnessed Rosa Parks’s momentous protest against racial segregation. For audiences, it was a moment that showed how one brave action could have massive consequences on history.

This was one of the best scenes in #DoctorWho history. Point blank. A beautiful depiction of one of the most important moments in human history. Definitely my favourite episode so far, I am still in awe 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xH3nJk6RF0 — The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) October 21, 2018

Explained to my girls that it was less than 79 years ago that #rosaparks made her stand. It changed everything. It’s the little things and the little people who together make #bigchanges… And now we have a female #doctorwho — Angela Griffin (@Angela_Griffin) October 21, 2018

I can't stress how important and beautiful that episode of #DoctorWho is…this is why it's my favourite show of all time We just saw a sci-fi story but one that features Rosa Parks, the hardships she faced and how she changed history Yet it wasn't distasteful – I'm in tears rn pic.twitter.com/yJSf9E6NW9 — isaac 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘪𝘴𝘵 (@discountstark) October 21, 2018

That was one of the strongest, most beautiful, most empowering episodes of #DoctorWho ever written. What a phenomenal story, and a wonderful tribute to Rosa Parks' resilience and bravery. A huge thank you to @malorieblackman for that sensational story, that was so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t3mxoqLflJ — The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) October 21, 2018

In 1963, #DoctorWho was conceived as a series designed to educate children by visiting significant historical events.

In 2018, millions of children are learning about the heroism of Rosa Parks and the civil rights movement through the show. A story so relevant to here and now. pic.twitter.com/Tcx5bPQ5Iy — Ben Rawson-Jones (@rawsonjones) October 21, 2018

Doctor Who continues 7pm Sunday, BBC1