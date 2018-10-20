Meet X Factor hopefuls Misunderstood, the duo who have worked with Will.i.am and been on BGT

Boyband Misunderstood may have reached X Factor 2018’s Judges’ Houses stage, but it turns out the duo have already worked on a number of projects in the music business.

In fact, Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere – BRIT School graduates who have been performing in the Pop/R&B duo since 2010 – have collaborated with Little Mix and Britney Spears songwriter Maegan Cottone to produce singles like Ghetto Style.

The song – released with record label 8pm – even comes with its own flashy music video (albeit one filmed in a hairdressers).

And you can even listen to Misunderstood on Spotify…

And that’s not all. The two have worked in a record studio with Voice UK coach and Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am – before he took them to Jessica Alba’s 36th Birthday bash where the boys claimed to have partied with Beyoncé.

There’s more: Stephan’s also had a role in a movie. Sure, it was only Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack – a 2017 Universal Pictures film that is unknown to most in the UK – but it’s a big screen role nonetheless.

You can catch a few glimpses of him throughout the trailer below.

And Misunderstood have got another claim to fame. The two first joined forces for Myztikal, a Britain’s Got Talent dance/singing troupe that competed in the 2010 competition.

Despite head judge Simon Cowell actually stopping them mid-performance during their first audition, he eventually gave them a yes and they reached the semi-finals.

Misunderstood: the Key Facts

Names: Stephan Benson and Jeffrey Okyere

From: London

First audition song: Juicy Fruit (original song)

