Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Rochelle Humes to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning during I’m a Celebrity

Rochelle Humes to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning during I’m a Celebrity

Humes will join Phillip Schofield on the popular magazine show while Willoughby heads to the jungle with Dec

Rochelle Humes (Getty, KB)

With Holly Willoughby due to swap This Morning for the I’m a Celebrity jungle, it’s vital the popular daytime show is left in good hands.

Advertisement

Step forward Rochelle Humes – former The Saturdays star-turned-TV presenter who previously fronted the show with husband Marvin Humes, as well as being the face of many fashion segments for the programme.

The news was announced during This Morning’s live broadcast, with 37-year-old Willoughby assuring regular co-host, 56-year-old Phillip Schofield, will be looked after.

Humes, 29, jokingly told him: “I will, I’ll take good care of you, I promise. I’m excited that I can tell people now. There were rumours at the weekend and I didn’t reply to any of my friends. Sorry! I’m doing it! Yeah, I’m excited!

“I’ll make sure I don’t do anything naughty and there’s something to come back to.”

FROM ITV DAYTIME THIS MORNING Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 16 Apr 2018 © ITV Photographer Ken McKay For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme THIS MORNING or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Meanwhile, Schofield couldn’t help but play a prank on his co-host before she heads off to Australia – jokingly “shredding” their picture together in the style of Banksy’s latest artwork.

Willoughby is filling in for close friend Ant McPartlin for the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, after the 42-year-old decided to step back from his previous TV commitments.

McPartlin, who regularly hosts the ITV show with presenting partner Declan Donnelly, made the decision after taking a hiatus from TV work. He plead guilty to drink-driving in April this year.

But despite it being a tough year for McPartlin, he found himself nominated for yet another NTA alongside Donnelly for their presenting work.

Ant and Dec at the NTA Awards, Getty, SL

Speaking ahead of heading to the jungle, Willoughby explained, “It’s getting real now. I had a meeting yesterday with the whole I’m A Celeb team. We had a bit of a kind of read through of a fake show to get used to things. I did my first I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! yell, in a meeting room, without the echo.

“I learned, which I didn’t realise, that only one of them says ‘I’m A Celebrity’, and then they both say, ‘Get Me Out Of Here’ so you only join in half way through depending on who’s got the line before. I thought they both did it!”

Advertisement

This Morning continues weekdays at 10:30am on ITV.

Tags

All about This Morning

Rochelle Humes (Getty, KB)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Gemma Collins, Dancing on Ice (ITV, KB)

ITV insists Gemma Collins is NOT about to quit Dancing on Ice

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Behind The Scenes on This Morning

Happy 30th Birthday Behind the scenes on This Morning

Ant and Dec at the NTA Awards, Getty, SL

Ant and Dec make NTAs shortlist as Jodie Whittaker picks up first nomination for Doctor Who

This Morning 30 (ITV, EH)

Jodie Whittaker joins Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for hilarious This Morning 30th anniversary stunt

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more