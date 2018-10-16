Rochelle Humes to replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning during I’m a Celebrity

With Holly Willoughby due to swap This Morning for the I’m a Celebrity jungle, it’s vital the popular daytime show is left in good hands.

Step forward Rochelle Humes – former The Saturdays star-turned-TV presenter who previously fronted the show with husband Marvin Humes, as well as being the face of many fashion segments for the programme.

The news was announced during This Morning’s live broadcast, with 37-year-old Willoughby assuring regular co-host, 56-year-old Phillip Schofield, will be looked after.

Humes, 29, jokingly told him: “I will, I’ll take good care of you, I promise. I’m excited that I can tell people now. There were rumours at the weekend and I didn’t reply to any of my friends. Sorry! I’m doing it! Yeah, I’m excited!

“I’ll make sure I don’t do anything naughty and there’s something to come back to.”

Meanwhile, Schofield couldn’t help but play a prank on his co-host before she heads off to Australia – jokingly “shredding” their picture together in the style of Banksy’s latest artwork.

Willoughby is filling in for close friend Ant McPartlin for the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, after the 42-year-old decided to step back from his previous TV commitments.

McPartlin, who regularly hosts the ITV show with presenting partner Declan Donnelly, made the decision after taking a hiatus from TV work. He plead guilty to drink-driving in April this year.

But despite it being a tough year for McPartlin, he found himself nominated for yet another NTA alongside Donnelly for their presenting work.

Speaking ahead of heading to the jungle, Willoughby explained, “It’s getting real now. I had a meeting yesterday with the whole I’m A Celeb team. We had a bit of a kind of read through of a fake show to get used to things. I did my first I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out Of Here! yell, in a meeting room, without the echo.

“I learned, which I didn’t realise, that only one of them says ‘I’m A Celebrity’, and then they both say, ‘Get Me Out Of Here’ so you only join in half way through depending on who’s got the line before. I thought they both did it!”

This Morning continues weekdays at 10:30am on ITV.