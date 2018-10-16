JK Rowling’s Cormoran Strike to return to BBC in Lethal White

Sleuthing double act Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott will be back on our screens for a new four-part adaptation of JK Rowling’s latest crime novel, Lethal White.

Advertisement

Written by the Harry Potter author under the alias Robert Galbraith, the number one bestseller will be adapted for BBC1 with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger set to return as the detective and his trusty sidekick.

Lethal White begins when Strike receives a visit from Billy, a troubled young man asking the detective to investigate a crime he believes he witnessed as a child. Billy struggles to remember the details as he is clearly in a state of mental distress, but his story piques Strike’s interest.

Strike and Robin find themselves venturing everywhere from the backstreets of London and the heart of Parliament to a sinister manor house in the country – but the private eye cannot operate in the covert way he once did given his newfound fame. And his relationship with Robin is complicated, to say the least.

Lethal White follows three previous adaptations of the Strike novels shown on BBC1: The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil.

The four new episodes will air on BBC1 “soon”.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 2 October 2018