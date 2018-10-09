“Understand their saga and you understand why their country now lies in ruins.”

So says the voiceover in the BBC’s new documentary A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad, a three-part series which which examines in detail the history of the family that’s ruled Syria since 1971.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad on TV?

The three part series airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC2, beginning Tuesday 9th October 2018.

What’s the documentary about?

The series tells the story of the Assad dynasty and President Bashar al-Assad, who was made the successor to his father Hafez following the death of his older brother.

Told through rarely-seen footage and testimony of those who knew and worked with them, the series explores how the couple, who at first were seen as a modernising force, ended up running a regime accused of war crimes.