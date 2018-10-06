Where are X Factor 2018 Judges’ Houses? The guest stars and gorgeous locations

The X Factor judges will be jetting off around the globe later this year for Judges’ Houses.

The annual field trip will see the four judges – Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson – take the six chosen acts in their categories to glamorous and exotic locations around the world to be whittled down ahead of the live shows.

This year, the Six Chair Challenge will see one act for each judge given a ‘Golden X’ – a guaranteed place at Judges’ Houses similar to the Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent.

Here’s everything else we know so far about Judges’ Houses this year – from the guest stars to the irresistibly Instagrammable locations:

Simon Cowell

Category: The Girls

Location: This year the acts will be jetting to Simon’s Los Angeles house.

Guest judge: TBC. Cheryl joined Simon in France for 2017, however she’s probably a bit too busy this year thanks to her judging role on The Greatest Dancer.

Previous guests to join Simon have also included Mel B and Emma Bunton, Sinitta and new judge Louis Tomlinson.

Robbie Williams

Category: Groups

Location: Williams will take the groups to his LA home.

Guest judge: David Walliams. Really. The Britain’s Got Talent judge will help Robbie sort through his remaining six acts.

Ayda Field

Category: Overs

Location: Actress Ayda is a Los Angeles native, so it would make sense for her Judges’ Houses location to be in the US.

Guest judge: Her husband Robbie is going to be a bit busy choosing acts at his own Judges’ Houses. However, as a Loose Woman regular, we could be cheeky and suggest fellow panelist and X Factor alumni Stacey Solomon? Or maybe Janet Street Porter?

Louis Tomlinson

Category: Boys

Location: RadioTimes.com understands that Louis will take his acts somewhere in Europe.

Guest judge: Could one of the One Direction boys team up with Louis Tomlinson for Judges’ Houses? It’s certainly a possibility, and one which surely Simon Cowell would be incredibly keen to make happen. Either way, we’ll confirm all the names and locations as soon as we have them.

Which acts are through to the Judges’ Houses?

Each judge can take six acts through to the Six Chair Challenge, meaning a total of 24 acts will reach this round. You can see a full list of acts that made it through here.